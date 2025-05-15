ETV Bharat / state

No Clues Whatsoever: Naked, Masked Thief Breaks Into Mobile Shop In Karnataka; Steals Phones Worth Lakhs In The Dead Of Night

The burglary took place on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 and was caught on CCTV camera of the mobile shop.

The theft took place on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 at the Hanuman Telecom mobile shop belonging to Dinesh near Hongasandra in Bommanahalli.
The theft took place on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 at the Hanuman Telecom mobile shop belonging to Dinesh near Hongasandra in Bommanahalli. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST

Bengaluru: In a shocking case of theft, a naked burglar broke into a mobile shop by drilling through the back wall and stole 85 mobile phones in Karnataka capital Bengaluru. Police believe that the burglar avoided clothes to avoid a lead to the police.

The theft took place on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 at the Hanuman Telecom mobile shop belonging to Dinesh near Hongasandra in Bommanahalli.

Dinesh, who has been running a mobile shop in Hongasandra for many years, said that on May 9, he locked the shop as usual and went home. The next day, he discovered the burglary when he opened the shop in the morning.

The naked burglar broke into a mobile shop by drilling through the back wall and stole 85 mobile phones in Karnataka capital Bengaluru.
The naked burglar broke into a mobile shop by drilling through the back wall and stole 85 mobile phones in Karnataka capital Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

A police official said that a case has been registered at the Bommanahalli police station over the theft and further investigation is underway.

Act Caught On CCTV Camera

In the subsequent investigation, police retrieved the CCTV footage of the burglary showing the thief stealing the goods naked. In the purported CCTV footage of the burglary, the thief can be seen stealing the mobile phones while wearing a white mask on his face.

Motive Behind Naked Burglary

Police sources said that the burglar might have learned that many criminals had been caught based on their clothes, which motivated him to carry out the burglary naked.

