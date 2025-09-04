No Bridge, Children Risk Lives To Cross River On Boat To Attend School In Madhya Pradesh

Mandsaur: The problems faced by students of government schools in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh have often come to the limelight. Sometimes its the dilapidated condition of the school building or the dearth of teachers. The latest incident that has surfaced is from Mandaur, which falls under deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda's Malhargarh assembly constituency.

Children of Antari Khurd village in Mandsaur district have to cross the Retam river to reach the government school in Antari Mataji village in Neemuch district. However, due to absence of a bridge, students have to cross this river on a motor boat. An alternative to this risky boat ride is travelling by road that is an extremely time-consuming task.

According to children, if they travel on road they will have to cover 18 km while the boat ride involves only three km. There is no school in Antari Khurd village so children here have to travel to Antari Mataji village. Also, the standard of education in this school in Antari Mataji is known to be high so parents are eager to send their wards here.

The Retam river flows between these two villages. A student said, "If we go to school by road, then we will have to undertake an 18 km long journey every day, so we cross the river. If there was a bridge, our problems would have ended."

School principal Yuvraj Singh Chandel said, "Dozens of children from Antari Khurd village come to school every day by motor boat. This boat ride is not considered to be safe and an accident can happen any time. In such a situation, an affidavit of responsibility of child's safety has been taken from the fathers of all students studying in this school."

Villagers, Shambhu Singh Rathore and Rahul Singh Chandrawat, said that they have already requested the district administration to run school buses and build a bridge over the river but nothing has been done till now. We have also appealed the deputy CM for help, they added.

Malhargarh Tehsildar Brijesh Malviya said, "We have received information about the students' risky journey through the media. We are getting this matter investigated and will take necessary initiative to arrange their transportation. Also, we will try to get a bridge constructed through the district administration."