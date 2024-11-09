No Ban On Doctors, Hospitals To Advertise In Media: Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madras High Court has said that there is no ban on doctors and hospitals to advertise in the media.

The High Court made the observation during a hearing on Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one person Mangaiyarkarasi. The petitioner sought regularisation of advertisements related to doctors and hospitals in newspapers, television and media.

The petitioner contended, "Doctors and hospital advertisements are misleading the public. People are being made to believe by giving exaggerated and fake advertisements regarding medical treatments. Therefore, the media should be banned from publishing advertisements promoting fake doctors, fake drugs and medical treatment methods and hospitals."

A bench comprising Chief Justice KR Sriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy heard the petition. At that time, the doctors said, "Can't we expect the media to check and publish every hospital-related advertisement?"

"Also, only the Medical Commission can take action against doctors and hospitals who violate the rules," the doctors contended. The judges said that the petitioner can file a complaint with the Medical Commission in this regard, and if fake hospitals and doctors publish advertisements, they can also file a complaint with the police.

As there are laws to take action against objectionable advertisements, the judges refused and ordered to dismiss the case saying that they cannot issue a general order to take action against the media publishing the advertisements.