NMC Issues 71 Show Cause Notices To Government And Private Medical Colleges In West Bengal

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued 71 show cause notices to government and private medical colleges in West Bengal for violating faculty, infrastructure and other clinical parameters.

As informed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), 34 medical colleges (Government & Private) in the academic year 2024-25 and 37 medical colleges (Government & Private) in the academic year 2025-26 of West Bengal were found to have a shortage of faculty, infrastructure, and other clinical parameters.

Accordingly, show cause notices were issued to them, said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel in the Rajya Sabha.

Accordingly, for 2024–25, based on the nature of deficiencies, monetary penalties were also imposed on these colleges. For 2025–26, based on the compliance reports submitted by these colleges, conditional renewal of MBBS seats has been granted," she said in a written reply to an unstarred question raised by BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya.

She further stated that Sanjiban Hospital and Medical College in West Bengal was cited for operating without the necessary approval from the NMC.