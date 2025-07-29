NMC Issues 71 Show Cause Notices To Government And Private Medical Colleges In West Bengal

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued 71 show cause notices to government and private medical colleges in West Bengal for violating faculty, infrastructure and other clinical parameters.
As informed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), 34 medical colleges (Government & Private) in the academic year 2024-25 and 37 medical colleges (Government & Private) in the academic year 2025-26 of West Bengal were found to have a shortage of faculty, infrastructure, and other clinical parameters.
Accordingly, show cause notices were issued to them, said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel in the Rajya Sabha.
Accordingly, for 2024–25, based on the nature of deficiencies, monetary penalties were also imposed on these colleges. For 2025–26, based on the compliance reports submitted by these colleges, conditional renewal of MBBS seats has been granted," she said in a written reply to an unstarred question raised by BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya.
She further stated that Sanjiban Hospital and Medical College in West Bengal was cited for operating without the necessary approval from the NMC.
Accordingly, an advisory and alert note on 19/05/2025 was issued, including the name of Sanjiban Hospital and Medical College,” she said.
Patel said that Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of NMC also while scrutinising the recognition and renewal of recognition applications for the year 2022 had observed deficiencies primarily relating to the faculty and infrastructure and penalised some colleges by reducing the number of seats for year 2024-25 under the provisions of Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023 (MSMER-2023) and erstwhile Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, (PGMER-2000).
As many as seven medical colleges in West Bengal including Bankura Sammilani Medical College & Hospital, Bankura; Midnapore Medical College & Hospital, Midnapore; Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan; Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Kolkata; Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata; RG kar Medical College, Kolkata, and Medical College, Kolkata, have been penalised for faculty shortage, inadequate bed and its occupancy, inadequate surgical load and other issues.
“Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of NMC vide its advisory dated 19.5.2025 has issued an alert to all stakeholders concerned against unauthorised medical colleges operating in the country without requisite approvals from NMC and misleading students and parents by claiming recognition and offering admissions in medical courses that are not legally sanctioned,” Patel stated.
