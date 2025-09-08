Nityanand Rai Hits Back At Tejashwi, Defends NDA's Development Record in Bihar
Published : September 8, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
Patna: The Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday evening and asserted that he cannot understand the difference between development and anarchy.
He was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to counter the offensive of the RJD leader, who had fired a dozen questions to flag Bihar’s underdevelopment and a per capita income that was lower than the per capita incomes of Uganda and Rwanda, the poorest among the African countries.
"Had Tejashwi understood this difference, he would not have questioned the development achieved by Bihar in the past 20 years. He does not know that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre had given more than Rs 14 lakh crore for Bihar’s development in the past 10 years,” Rai said.
“He should tell how much funding the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by his revered father (Lalu Prasad) provided for Bihar’s development between 2004 and 2014. The state and the Centre have set new standards of progress in the 20 years of NDA rule under chief minister Nitish Kumar and 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respectively,” Rai added.
The MoS pointed out that over 10,000 processing units of makhana (foxnut), litchi, banana, paddy and other things across the country, many of which were in Bihar. It attracted investment of more than Rs 2,000 crore, and the products are now making their mark in the global market with the help of modern testing laboratories.
Rai, who represents the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, added that the vegetable federations in the state have been provided funds to establish cold storages, godowns and offices at 89 places.
"The people who gave ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or rule of the jungle) to Bihar are now talking about development. Unemployment in the state is the product of the rule of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. Migration also started due to jungle raj. The NDA government has given employment to 50 lakh youths in the past five years in the state and is now aiming at providing employment to 1 crore youths in the next five years,” Rai added.
Giving various data, the Union minister asserted that the people of Bihar used to consume just 88 grams of milk per person in 2001, which has now gone up to 400 grams per person per year. Milk production in the state has shot up from 47.43 lakh tonnes in 2004-05 to 128.52 lakh tonnes at the present time.
“New dairy plants are being established at Rohtas, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj and Gaya at a cost of Rs 317 crore. It is a huge sin if anyone says that Bihar did not witness any development in the past 20 years. Today, the state has 56 industrial areas and 12 parks, a petrochemical hub at Begusarai, a 1320 MW power plant at Buxar, over 20 ethanol production units, and food clusters at Mokama and Hajipur. Investment proposals worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore have come in the past three years under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar,” Rai added.
The Union minister pointed out that Bhagalpur’s silk, Madhubani painting, and Tikuli art have been given the GI (Geographical Indication) tag, directly benefiting over 40,000 weavers. He also informed that around 100 products under the brand name of ‘Bihar Handloom’ were being sold in West Asian and European countries.
Reacting to Tejashwi’s allegations of Bihar not making a mark in tourism, Rai revealed that the state was famous among Buddhist tourists across the globe. Around 10 lakh foreign tourists visit Bodh Gaya – the place where Siddharth Gautam achieved enlightenment to become the Buddha (the enlightened one) – every year.
“Previously, jobs meant scams, but now they mean merit. Examinations are being held in a transparent manner. Over 3.5 lakh teachers, 30,000 medical staff, and 40,000 police personnel have been appointed by the state government in the past five years. A revolution of employment is happening in Bihar,” Rai said.
The central minister added that the migration of youths has declined from 11 per cent in 2005 to just two per cent in 2025. He also revealed that the NDA restarted the fertiliser factory at Barauni, 10 sugar factories are running in Bihar, and production is going on at locomotive factories at Madhepura and Marhaura.
“Bihar has witnessed 3,919 industrial units established at a cost of Rs 83,758 crore. It would have been better if you (Tejashwi) had asked your parents about the closed factories and told them about it to the public,” he said.
Rai also talked about the establishment of AIIMS Patna and another one in the offing at Darbhanga, as well as plans to turn the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) into one of the biggest hospitals in the country to emphasise the growth of medical facilities in the state.
Touching the issue of Tejashwi being a class X dropout, the Union minister said: “He harbours hatred for knowledge and science both. The entire state of Bihar knows that 55 per cent of the population was below the poverty line during the rule of his father and mother. It has gone down to 30 per cent now.”
Reacting to the RJD leader’s remarks about Bihar importing fish from other states, Rai pointed out that its production has shot up from 2.6 lakh metric tonnes in 2005 to 9.6 lakh metric tonnes in 2025. “Had the RJD laid the foundation of the development of Bihar during its rule, the state would have become a developed one till now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to develop the state, and several steps are being taken in this direction,” Rai added.
