Nityanand Rai Hits Back At Tejashwi, Defends NDA's Development Record in Bihar

Patna: The Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday evening and asserted that he cannot understand the difference between development and anarchy.

He was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to counter the offensive of the RJD leader, who had fired a dozen questions to flag Bihar’s underdevelopment and a per capita income that was lower than the per capita incomes of Uganda and Rwanda, the poorest among the African countries.

"Had Tejashwi understood this difference, he would not have questioned the development achieved by Bihar in the past 20 years. He does not know that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre had given more than Rs 14 lakh crore for Bihar’s development in the past 10 years,” Rai said.

“He should tell how much funding the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by his revered father (Lalu Prasad) provided for Bihar’s development between 2004 and 2014. The state and the Centre have set new standards of progress in the 20 years of NDA rule under chief minister Nitish Kumar and 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respectively,” Rai added.

The MoS pointed out that over 10,000 processing units of makhana (foxnut), litchi, banana, paddy and other things across the country, many of which were in Bihar. It attracted investment of more than Rs 2,000 crore, and the products are now making their mark in the global market with the help of modern testing laboratories.

Rai, who represents the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, added that the vegetable federations in the state have been provided funds to establish cold storages, godowns and offices at 89 places.

"The people who gave ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or rule of the jungle) to Bihar are now talking about development. Unemployment in the state is the product of the rule of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. Migration also started due to jungle raj. The NDA government has given employment to 50 lakh youths in the past five years in the state and is now aiming at providing employment to 1 crore youths in the next five years,” Rai added.

Giving various data, the Union minister asserted that the people of Bihar used to consume just 88 grams of milk per person in 2001, which has now gone up to 400 grams per person per year. Milk production in the state has shot up from 47.43 lakh tonnes in 2004-05 to 128.52 lakh tonnes at the present time.

“New dairy plants are being established at Rohtas, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj and Gaya at a cost of Rs 317 crore. It is a huge sin if anyone says that Bihar did not witness any development in the past 20 years. Today, the state has 56 industrial areas and 12 parks, a petrochemical hub at Begusarai, a 1320 MW power plant at Buxar, over 20 ethanol production units, and food clusters at Mokama and Hajipur. Investment proposals worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore have come in the past three years under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar,” Rai added.