Nitish's switch triggers hectic parleys by friend-turned-foe RJD, now ally BJP

Patna: Talks of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's sudden decision to switch alliance at the cost of Lalu Prasad's RJD, which has already set off the buzz and heading towards a likely climax, triggered hectic parleys among two parties and the BJP. After the setback, the Congress, however, abstained from any meeting.

Sources said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is set to chair the JDU Legislative Party meeting, will take fellow party leaders' consent to form a government with the BJP. The meeting comes amid JDU leaders' promise to stand by Nitish Kumar.

However, minister Bijendra Yadav and former JD(U) president Lalan Singh are not happy with the decision. During the meeting of the RJD Legislative Party held on Saturday, all the MLAs have authorised Lalu Yadav to take any decision, sources said.

On the other hand, all the 78 MLAs during the BJP Legislative Party meeting stamped approval for Nitish through their signatures.

"When Chief Minister Nitish Kumar holds the meeting of his Legislative Party, a letter signed by the MLAs will be handed over to him on behalf of BJP and HAM so that the Chief Minister can go to Raj Bhavan assured to stake a claim," a BJP leader said.

Now remains to be seen when the Governor invites him to form the government even as Kumar is likely to resign on Sunday.

According to sources, Kumar wants Sushil Modi as his deputy considering the fact that the BJP with its floor strength is led by none other than Modi. The Bihar CM understands very well that keeping Modi in good humour is going to work in Nitish's favour.

He wants Modi to take oath on the same day when he swears in. There is also discussion that former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi can be made Deputy CM again.

According to sources, the 2020 formula of the NDA government can be implemented again. Then 16 from BJP, 12 from JD(U), one from HAM and one Independent MLA got cabinet berths.