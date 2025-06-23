ETV Bharat / state

Nitish To Form Next Government In Bihar, Claims Giriraj

Jamshedpur: Union minister Giriraj Singh has claimed that the next government in poll bound Bihar will be formed under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the forthcoming polls as a part of the alliance under his leadership.

During his visit to Jamshedpur, he claimed that Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Referring to the Jan Suraj Party launched by political strategist Prashant Kishor, he said that the people of Bihar are now aware and the parties entering the fray to cut votes will not have any impact on the poll outcome.

The BJP leader chose to target the Jharkhand and West Bengal governments to play up his party’s narratives against the political leadership in these two states.

Giriraj Singh targeted the Jharkhand government under Hemant Soren claiming that there was a demographic change taking place and ‘ghuspaithiyas’, a term coined for political use for illegal Bangladeshi migrants, are impacting 13 districts of the state.