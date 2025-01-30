ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Rajora Appointed J&K Director Information As LG Orders Key IAS Transfers

LG Manoj Sinha appointed IAS officer Nitish Rajora as J&K’s Director Information, alongside key IAS reshuffles in Shopian and Ganderbal districts.

Nitish Rajora is the new Director Information, Jammu and Kashmir.
Nitish Rajora is the new Director Information, Jammu and Kashmir. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 8:44 PM IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today appointed a new Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer as Director Information, a vital department responsible for the government’s public relations.

The LG, who has the authority to transfer and post the IAS, IPS, and IFS officers, posted two IAS as Deputy Commissioners of Shopian and Ganderbal. The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir UT has the authority to transfer and post Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers only.

Nitish Rajora, IAS (AGMUT:2021), who was posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (North), has been transferred and posted as Director, Information, J&K.

Rajora has replaced Jatin Kishore, IAS (AGMUT:2020), as Director Information. Kishore, who was Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat holding additional charge of the post of Director Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.

The LG has replaced Shahid Saleem Dar, a senior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer, as Deputy Commissioner Shopian with Shishir Gupta.

Gupta, an IAS officer of 2020 AGMUT cadre was posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu. Dar has been directed to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Another IAS officer Rakesh Kumar, (AGMUT:2021), who was Sub Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak, IAS (AGMUT:2022), Sub Divisional Magistrate, Akhnoor, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Uri, Baramulla vice Javid Ahmad Rather, JKAS, who shall report to General Administration Department for further posting.

