Nitish Rajora Appointed J&K Director Information As LG Orders Key IAS Transfers

Nitish Rajora is the new Director Information, Jammu and Kashmir. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today appointed a new Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer as Director Information, a vital department responsible for the government’s public relations.

The LG, who has the authority to transfer and post the IAS, IPS, and IFS officers, posted two IAS as Deputy Commissioners of Shopian and Ganderbal. The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir UT has the authority to transfer and post Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers only.

Nitish Rajora, IAS (AGMUT:2021), who was posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (North), has been transferred and posted as Director, Information, J&K.

Rajora has replaced Jatin Kishore, IAS (AGMUT:2020), as Director Information. Kishore, who was Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat holding additional charge of the post of Director Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.