Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Touches Feet of BJP Former MP RK Sinha

When former BJP MP RK Sinha praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, the latter stood up from his chair and went on to touch his feet.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Touches Feet of BJP Former MP RK Sinha.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Touches Feet of BJP Former MP RK Sinha.
Patna: During the puja ceremony organized at Chitragupta temple in Patna city, an amazing scene was seen when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar suddenly touched the feet of former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader RK Sinha. Sinha was surprised for a while by this unexpected moment.

This humble step of the Chief Minister caught the attention of all the people present there. Minister Vijay Chaudhary and Principal General Secretary Deepak Kumar, standing next to him, took control of the situation and took the Chief Minister forward from there.

Every year a grand Chitragupta Puja is organized at the Chitragupta temple in Patna City. The chief guest at the program on Chitragupta Puja was Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha was talking about the Chief Minister's contribution in the renovation of the temple and bringing back the idol. As he was praising him, the Chief Minister stood up and suddenly touched his feet.

Earlier also, CM Nitish Kumar had talked about touching the feet of the officers on public platforms. A few days ago, while instructing the officers to complete the government schemes on time, he had said that it will be their kindness. "You people should complete the schemes being run by the government soon. If you say so, I will touch your feet", he said at that time. Not stopping at that, the Chief Minister had gone ahead to touch the feet of an officer.

