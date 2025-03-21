'Make Your Son Bihar's CM': Nitish Kumar Faces Backlash After Alleged Insult To National Anthem

Patna: A major controversy has erupted in Bihar after chief minister Nitish Kumar's alleged insult to the national anthem during the opening ceremony of the Sepak Takraw World Cup in Patna on Thursday. The opposition demanded accountability from the CM, alleging that it's an insult to the national anthem.

Launching a scathing attack, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council Rabri Devi advised Nitish Kumar to step down and hand over CM's position to his son Nishant Kumar. "He (Nitish) has lost his mind. His mental condition is not good. He should now leave the throne and make his son the chief minister of Bihar. What he did today is an insult to the entire country," Rabri Devi said to media.

Slogans raised against Nitish in the House

The controversy heated up the Legislature proceedings on Friday as the opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the Assembly and the Council by accusing CM Nitish Kumar of insulting the national anthem. Following the ruckus, both the houses had to be adjourned shortly after proceedings began. Opposition MLAs and MLCs raised slogans demanding resignation and apology from CM Nitish. They also raised slogans in the House - 'We will not tolerate insult to the national anthem'.

After the House proceedings were adjourned, the opposition MLAs led by LoP Tejashwi Yadav staged a dharna outside the Assembly with a tricolour in their hands and demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister. This is for the first time in the budget session that the proceedings of the House were adjourned in the first half.

A video clip of what unfolded at the event was shared on social media by Nitish Kumar's arch-rival Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, and the latter's son Tejashwi Yadav. Both of them alleged that the chief minister 'disrespected the national anthem'.

"India will not tolerate this disrespect to the national anthem," said Lalu Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised and said, "You (Nitish Kumar) insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. At least please do not insult the national anthem. Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and it is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this."