Nitish Shares Design Of Upcoming Temple At Goddess Sita's Birthplace In Bihar

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled and shared the design of the upcoming temple of goddess Sita, also known as Janaki, and other facilities at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district of Bihar on Sunday. The pilgrimage site located around 140km north of the state capital is considered the birthplace of goddess Sita.

"I am feeling very happy to inform that the design of a grand temple and other structures to develop the birthplace of Jagat Janani Maa Janaki (Mother of the universe Janaki or Goddess Sita) at Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi is now ready and being shared with you,” Nitish posted on social media platform X.

“A trust has been constituted to expedite the construction work. We are determined to complete the magnificent temple at Punaura Dham very soon. The construction of the temple is going to be a matter of pride and good fortune for the people of Bihar,” the Chief Minister wrote further in the post.

The photographs of the design shared by Nitish reveal a multi-storeyed main temple alongside the beautified and redeveloped lake that is called Janaki Kund, Panth Pakar that denotes the place where she got married to Lord Ram, mandapas (temple porches), an administrative building and various facilities for the visitors.

Once ready, the temple would be a part of the proposed Ramayan Circuit, which includes the important places associated with Lord Ram and Goddess Sita spread across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

The Bihar government has already approved a project of Rs 143 crore to develop Punaura Dham. The fund would be used to acquire 50 acres of land in the vicinity of the present temple campus and put in place various facilities for pilgrims. Currently, there are plans to spend at least Rs 600 crore towards the construction of the temple and other buildings at the religious site.