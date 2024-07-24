ETV Bharat / state

You're A Woman, Don't Know Anything: Nitish Tells Rekha Devi Amid Reservation Protest In Assembly

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper during discussions on the reservation laws in the state Assembly on Wednesday and even went on to hit out at RJD MLA Rekha Devi, saying she is a woman and doesn't know anything.

"You are a woman, you don't know anything. These people (Opposition) have not promoted women, it was we who promoted women after 2005. You should listen quietly," Kumar told Rekha Devi in the House.

CM's statement raised an uproar in the House with the Opposition members raising slogans against him.

Since morning, the Opposition members had been creating a ruckus demanding special state status and 65 percent reservation. Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav asked the members to sit down but they continued to protest.

After which, Kumar intervened saying a caste survey was done after he insisted. He said that it was only after the survey that the SC, ST, OBC and extremely backward classes quotas were increased. He also informed that the state has moved the apex court after reservation laws were set aside by the Patna High Court.

Despite this when the members continued to raise slogans, he scolded Rekha Devi saying she is a woman and doesn't know anything and it was after he came to power that women were promoted in the state.