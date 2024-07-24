You're A Woman, Don't Know Anything: Nitish Tells Rekha Devi Amid Reservation Protest In Assembly

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper during discussions on the reservation laws in the state Assembly on Wednesday and even went on to hit out at RJD MLA Rekha Devi, saying she is a woman and doesn't know anything.
"You are a woman, you don't know anything. These people (Opposition) have not promoted women, it was we who promoted women after 2005. You should listen quietly," Kumar told Rekha Devi in the House.
CM's statement raised an uproar in the House with the Opposition members raising slogans against him.
Since morning, the Opposition members had been creating a ruckus demanding special state status and 65 percent reservation. Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav asked the members to sit down but they continued to protest.
After which, Kumar intervened saying a caste survey was done after he insisted. He said that it was only after the survey that the SC, ST, OBC and extremely backward classes quotas were increased. He also informed that the state has moved the apex court after reservation laws were set aside by the Patna High Court.
Despite this when the members continued to raise slogans, he scolded Rekha Devi saying she is a woman and doesn't know anything and it was after he came to power that women were promoted in the state.
"If you sit and listen to what we are saying, you (opposition) will like it. We called everyone and held a meeting, a survey was conducted. We got the caste census done. You people just keep talking like this. We got the reservation done. Hey, you (Rekha Devi) are a woman, you don't know anything. These people have not promoted women, it was we who promoted women after 2005. You should listen quietly," Kumar said.
When the Opposition members started shouting, 'Nitish Kumar Hai! Hai!, Kumar snapped back saying, "If you say Hai! Hai! to me, then 'sabka Hai! Hai!". The entire House burst into laughter following his statement and the Opposition members continued their protest.
The Speaker told the opposition members that it seemed that they did not want the House to run and adjourned the proceedings till 2:00 pm. Minister Vijay Chaudhary said the opposition members are creating a ruckus inside the House on the issue of reservation that is a meaningless protest.
"Our government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision. We will strongly present our side there, but the opposition is bent on creating unnecessary ruckus," Chaudhary said.
