ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar Raised Issue Of Caste Census, Rahul Kept Mum: JD(U)

MP Jha defended Bihar caste survey, stating that Kumar is first leader since last caste census in 1931 to scientifically count castes for social justice.

File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday accused Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy on the issue of caste census, charging him with maintaining silence when Bihar CM Nitish Kumar raised the matter in INDIA bloc meetings. The party also asked why the Congress government in Karnataka has not released the state's caste data.

JD(U) working president and MP Sanjay Jha's attack on the Congress leader came a day after Gandhi slammed the caste survey carried out by the Kumar-led government as a fake exercise at an event in Patna while pitching for a nationwide caste census.

Speaking to PTI, Jha said, "There cannot be a bigger hypocrisy than this. I was a witness to Gandhi maintaining silence while Kumar strongly and logically spoke in favour of caste census at INDIA bloc meetings in several places." Kumar-led JD(U) was part of the INDIA bloc before he snapped ties with the opposition alliance and joined hands with the BJP.

Incidentally, Bihar's caste survey was carried out and its findings were released when Congress was a partner in the government led by Kumar. Jha said Kumar was the only leader who raised the issue of caste census, and all INDIA bloc members were a witness.

Defending the caste survey in Bihar, he said Kumar is the only leader since 1931, when a nationwide caste census was held last, who decided to count the population of different castes scientifically to further social justice.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi, he said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha should be more specific and tell people if he believes that Bihar's caste survey has overcounted some communities and undercounted some others.

He should not instead skirt the issue, Jha said, adding that Kumar has used the figures to expand the scope of reservation though the issue is currently sub-judice. Slamming the Congress, he said its government in Karnataka has been sitting over the caste-wise population data in the state for several years. Why did Gandhi not get it released, he asked.

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday accused Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy on the issue of caste census, charging him with maintaining silence when Bihar CM Nitish Kumar raised the matter in INDIA bloc meetings. The party also asked why the Congress government in Karnataka has not released the state's caste data.

JD(U) working president and MP Sanjay Jha's attack on the Congress leader came a day after Gandhi slammed the caste survey carried out by the Kumar-led government as a fake exercise at an event in Patna while pitching for a nationwide caste census.

Speaking to PTI, Jha said, "There cannot be a bigger hypocrisy than this. I was a witness to Gandhi maintaining silence while Kumar strongly and logically spoke in favour of caste census at INDIA bloc meetings in several places." Kumar-led JD(U) was part of the INDIA bloc before he snapped ties with the opposition alliance and joined hands with the BJP.

Incidentally, Bihar's caste survey was carried out and its findings were released when Congress was a partner in the government led by Kumar. Jha said Kumar was the only leader who raised the issue of caste census, and all INDIA bloc members were a witness.

Defending the caste survey in Bihar, he said Kumar is the only leader since 1931, when a nationwide caste census was held last, who decided to count the population of different castes scientifically to further social justice.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi, he said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha should be more specific and tell people if he believes that Bihar's caste survey has overcounted some communities and undercounted some others.

He should not instead skirt the issue, Jha said, adding that Kumar has used the figures to expand the scope of reservation though the issue is currently sub-judice. Slamming the Congress, he said its government in Karnataka has been sitting over the caste-wise population data in the state for several years. Why did Gandhi not get it released, he asked.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA BLOC MEETINGSNITISH KUMARCASTE CENSUSBIHARJANATA DAL UNITED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.