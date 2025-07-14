By Dev Raj

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a state-level ‘Van Mahotsav’ (Forest Festival) on Monday to plant 5 crore saplings during the financial year 2024-25. On the occasion, he appealed to the people to plant trees on the campuses of educational institutions and in neighbourhoods to contribute to the campaign.

“The Forest Festival has been organised across the country every year since 1950 with the aim of conservation of forests, increasing plantation, and making people aware of trees. We have fixed the target of planting 5 crore saplings in the current financial year, and all preparations have been made for it,” Kumar said after planting a mango tree at his 1, Aney Marg official residence.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, forest and climate change minister Sunil Kumar, and several others were present on the occasion.

Large-scale tree plantation would be done as a part of the statewide campaign over the next three months with the help of the forest, rural development, and horticulture departments; Jeevika self-help groups; various institutions; and various non-government and social organisations.

Nitish Kumar Launches Drive To Plant Five Crore Trees In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The chief minister had started the ‘Hariyali Mission’ (Greenery Mission) in 2012 with widespread tree plantation across Bihar. It led to the green cover in the state going up to 15.07 per cent. The aim is to increase it to 17 per cent.

The Hariyali Mission was followed up with the ‘Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali’ (Water-Life-Greenery) Mission in 2019. Tree plantation, water conservation, and protecting the environment were its broad targets. Agroforestry was also one of its components to help augment the income of farmers.