ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Inaugurates 3.45-Km Corridor Of Patna Metro Hours Before Bihar Poll Announcement

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviews the progress of the Patna Metro Rail Project during an on-site inspection at the Patna Metro Terminal, in Patna on Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025. ( IANS )

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a section of the Patna Metro on Monday, hours before the announcement of the state assembly elections. A 3.45-km-long elevated corridor, covering three stations -- Patliputra Bus Terminal, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath, was opened as part of the "priority corridor". Kumar also laid the foundation stones for six underground metro stations, including Patna Junction, and a 9.35-km-long tunnel connecting them, as part of corridor 1.

Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Singh, along with cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats, took a ride on the metro after the inauguration. The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the assembly polls in the state at 4 pm. The metro service will be available from 8 am to 10 pm every day, with each train operating at 20-minute intervals, an official said.

"The metro will complete 40 to 42 trips daily. Each coach has 138 seats, and 945 passengers can travel standing. Twelve seats per train will be reserved for women and differently-abled passengers. Each coach will also offer mobile and laptop charging ports, among other facilities," he said. The metro coaches have been specially decorated with Madhubani paintings, showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage, he added.