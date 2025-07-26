ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Govt Hikes Monthly Pension Of Retired Journalists By Rs 9,000 Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced a major hike in the pension amount provided to retired journalists under the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Yojana.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at the Monsoon Session of the Bihar Assembly in Patna on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at the Monsoon Session of the Bihar Assembly in Patna on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 26, 2025 at 10:35 AM IST

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an increase in the pension of retired journalists under the 'Bihar Patrakar Samman' scheme by Rs 9,000 per month. Now, all eligible retired journalists registered with the Bihar government will receive Rs 15,000 per month instead of the earlier monthly emolument of Rs 6,000. The decision comes ahead of assembly polls scheduled later this year.

Announcing this decision, the CM, in a post on X on Saturday, wrote: "I am pleased to inform that under the 'Bihar Patrakar Samman' pension scheme, instructions have been given to provide a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 6,000 to all eligible journalists." Additionally, in the event of the death of a journalist receiving a pension under the scheme, instructions have been given to provide their dependent/spouse with a lifetime monthly pension of Rs 10,000 instead of the earlier amount of Rs 3,000, he wrote.

"Journalists play a crucial role in democracy. They are the fourth pillar of democracy and have a significant role in social development. We have been taking care of journalists' facilities from the beginning so that they can perform their duties impartially and live with dignity after retirement," Kumar added.

