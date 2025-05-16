Nitish Kumar Flags Off 20 Pink Buses For Six Bihar Cities

Patna: Women commuters in Bihar have something to cheer about. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday flagged off 20 pink buses to provide safe and affordable transport for women commuters. These buses will ply in six cities and have women drivers and conductors.

Transport minister Sheela Kumari said the initiative is aimed at ensuring that women feel safe travelling in these buses. These buses will have features such as panic button, charging points and first-aid facilities, the minister said adding, the buses will be monitored through CCTVs and GPS tracking. The fares too have been kept nominal, she added.

The minimum fare is Rs 6 and maximum Rs 25 for one-way journey. Monthly passes for girl students will be Rs 400 while for working women it will be Rs 550.

Among the 20 pink buses that have been launched under the first phase, eight will ply in Patna, four in Muzaffarpur and two each in Bhagalpur, Gaya, Darbhanga and Purnia. Plans are afoot to operate a total of 80 pink buses in the second phase.

In Patna, these women-only buses will ply from Gandhi Maidan to Danapur station via Magadh Mahila College, Patna Women's College, JD Women's College, IGIMS and Saguna Mor. These buses will operate between 7 am and 8 pm.

"The pink bus service is dedicated to women and students. We are also very happy that women have got their own bus service. Now, I can ride nicely, take vegetables and whatever goods I want to carry and go wherever I want. There will be no hassles. Chief Minister has been continuously working for women," the minister.