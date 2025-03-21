ETV Bharat / state

Petition Filed Against Nitish In Bihar Court For 'Disrespect' To National Anthem

Advocate Suraj Kumar filed a petition before a court accusing Nitish Kumar of disrespecting the national anthem during an event in Patna.

Advocate Suraj Kumar filed a petition before a court accusing Nitish Kumar of disrespecting the national anthem during an event in Patna.
File Photo: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTi)
By PTI

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

Muzaffarpur: A petition was filed before a Bihar court on Friday, accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of causing "disrespect" to the national anthem at a public function in Patna.

The petition was filed before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (West), Muzaffarpur, by local advocate Suraj Kumar.

Talking to reporters after filing the plea, the advocate said "The chief minister brought disrepute to the state by his conduct on Thursday during the inauguration of a sporting event. The court has been urged to direct the police to lodge a case against the CM under relevant sections of the BNS and Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act".

The court has posted the matter for hearing on March 25, he added.

