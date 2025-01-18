ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Courts Controversy With Comment On Women's Dress at Begusarai

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slammed the CM for the comment and asked him to refrain from becoming a fashion designer.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has courted controversy during his conversation with a Jeevika Didi group in Begusarai
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 5:28 PM IST

Begusarai: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has courted controversy during his conversation with a Jeevika Didi group in Begusarai.

During the third phase of Pragati Yatra here, Nitish interacted with a group of Jeevika Didis and said earlier girls did not come out of their houses and did not wear good clothes. "Now they wear good clothes. Now they look so good" he said. A visibly embarrassed Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary soon handled the situation.

However, the Chief Minister's statement did not go down well with the Opposition with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav who in a post on X said daughters of Bihar wear not only clothes but also self-respect, self-reliance and honour. He advised the Chief Minister to refrain from becoming a fashion designer. "Stop displaying your poor thinking by becoming a 'women's clothing expert'. This is not a statement, but a direct insult to half of the population of Bihar," he said.

Earlier on January 5, during Pragati Yatra, the Chief Minister had courted controversy by saying the Jeevika Didis now look better than before. Tejashwi had taken a jibe at the Chief Minister even then.

In November, 2023, Nitish had made an objectionable statement on population control during the proceedings of the Assembly. He had stressed the importance of education among women to control population. The Chief Minister had to apologize in the House after making the statement.

