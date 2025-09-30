Bihar Elections: Why Does Nitish Kumar Not Contest Assembly Polls?
Bihar Chief Minister for the last 20 years, he has not contested any election to the state assembly all this while
Patna: Why Nitish Kumar does not contest the Bihar Assembly elections? This is a question being debated around the Bihar Chief Minister, who has been at the helm of power in the state since 2005, barring a few months in 2014-15. All this while he has stayed away from polls, while taking the legislative council route to run the state. With the assembly elections approaching again, he is once again unlikely to contest. This has led to the opposition charge that he is afraid of contesting elections.
Political observers also believe that the Chief Minister should be someone directly elected by the people. Having entered student politics through the movement launched by Jay Prakash Narayan, Nitish Kumar became active in state politics after a stint with the Electricity Department as an engineer. He first contested the assembly elections unsuccessfully from Harnaut in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket. He lost again from this seat in 1980.
His entry to the assembly came in 1985 when he won the Harnaut seat on a Lok Dal ticket. Thereafter, he has never contested any assembly election. However, he continued to contest Lok Sabha elections and also became a union minister.
His first victory in the Lok Sabha polls came in 1989 from Barh, and he subsequently won this seat in 1991, 1996, 1998, and 1999. In 2004, he contested from both Barh and Nalanda. Though he lost the Barh contest, he was victorious in Nalanda. That was the last election contested by him.
Nitish Kumar contested three consecutive assembly elections in 1977, 1980, and 1985 but won only once in 1985. He contested six Lok Sabha polls in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004, winning each time.
Political observer Arun Pandey feels that while both the houses of a legislative body are important in a democracy, it is better if the Chief Minister is elected from among the people.
But now a tradition has been established wherein the leaders come from the upper house. He pointed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who served as Deputy Chief Minister alongside Nitish a long time and also remained a member of the legislative council.
"Currently, apart from Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary is also a member of the legislative council. Many other prominent leaders also avoid contesting elections because victory is difficult to achieve. Nitish Kumar also understands this and hence, going through the legislative council seems convenient for him. It is a different matter that whoever Nitish Kumar wants will get the ticket. Candidates in many assembly constituencies win elections in his name," said Pandey.
Another observer Praveen Bagi observed that questions are bound to be raised if Nitish Kumar is not elected from among the people. He said that most Chief Ministers contest elections and only a few state Chief Ministers have come through nominations to the upper house. He said that although this is not prohibited by the Constitution, but cannot be considered correct from a democratic perspective.
"The healthy tradition that one should become Chief Minister only after being elected by the people has been dented on various occasions. Nitish Kumar's name is also among those who are not elected from among the people. This time too, it is certain that he will not contest the assembly elections," Bagi underlined.
He said that Nitish is afraid of losing elections. Even during the Janata Party wave in 1977, he lost in his own home district. He also lost the 1980 elections.
Bagi added that while Nitish did succeed in 1985, but the fear of losing elections that he initially harboured still lingers. He prefers playing safe.
However, Janata Dal United leaders have repeatedly issued clarifications on the issue.
Party spokesperson Nihora Yadav said, "If the Chief Minister contests the election himself, it will be difficult for him to focus on the other seats. The opposition should remember that in 1985, when he contested the assembly elections from Harnaut, he didn't even campaign in his constituency after his nomination. Despite this, the public elected him. Therefore, there is no reason to be afraid."
Nitish Kumar first became the Chief Minister of Bihar in 2000, but resigned within seven days for not having a majority. He then took oath as Chief Minister for the second time in November 2005. He became Chief Minister for the third time in 2010.
After JDU’s poor performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he resigned and made Jitan Ram Manjhi the Chief Minister. But he went on to once again take the oath for the fourth time in 2015 ahead of the assembly polls.
After the 2015 elections, he became Chief Minister for the fifth time in the Grand Alliance government but resigned in July 2017 to return to the office the very next day after getting the support of the BJP.
He once again assumed office in 2020 as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Minister. He once again resigned in August 2022 and returned for the eighth time in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) The drama was repeated once again in January 2024 and he once again became the Chief Minister for the ninth time with the support of the BJP.
All this while he has continued to be a member of the Bihar Legislative Council and his term extends till 2030. Besides him, there are several leaders in the team of his ministers that have come through the upper house. These include his deputy Samrat Chaudhary along with Ashok Chaudhary, Santosh Kumar Suman and Janak Ram.
Even two-time former Chief Minister Rabri Devi is a member of the upper house where she is the Leader of Opposition.