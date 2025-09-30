ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections: Why Does Nitish Kumar Not Contest Assembly Polls?

Patna: Why Nitish Kumar does not contest the Bihar Assembly elections? This is a question being debated around the Bihar Chief Minister, who has been at the helm of power in the state since 2005, barring a few months in 2014-15. All this while he has stayed away from polls, while taking the legislative council route to run the state. With the assembly elections approaching again, he is once again unlikely to contest. This has led to the opposition charge that he is afraid of contesting elections.

Political observers also believe that the Chief Minister should be someone directly elected by the people. Having entered student politics through the movement launched by Jay Prakash Narayan, Nitish Kumar became active in state politics after a stint with the Electricity Department as an engineer. He first contested the assembly elections unsuccessfully from Harnaut in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket. He lost again from this seat in 1980.

File photo of Bihar Legislative Assembly (ETV Bharat)

His entry to the assembly came in 1985 when he won the Harnaut seat on a Lok Dal ticket. Thereafter, he has never contested any assembly election. However, he continued to contest Lok Sabha elections and also became a union minister.

His first victory in the Lok Sabha polls came in 1989 from Barh, and he subsequently won this seat in 1991, 1996, 1998, and 1999. In 2004, he contested from both Barh and Nalanda. Though he lost the Barh contest, he was victorious in Nalanda. That was the last election contested by him.

Nitish Kumar contested three consecutive assembly elections in 1977, 1980, and 1985 but won only once in 1985. He contested six Lok Sabha polls in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004, winning each time.

Political observer Arun Pandey feels that while both the houses of a legislative body are important in a democracy, it is better if the Chief Minister is elected from among the people.

But now a tradition has been established wherein the leaders come from the upper house. He pointed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who served as Deputy Chief Minister alongside Nitish a long time and also remained a member of the legislative council.

"Currently, apart from Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary is also a member of the legislative council. Many other prominent leaders also avoid contesting elections because victory is difficult to achieve. Nitish Kumar also understands this and hence, going through the legislative council seems convenient for him. It is a different matter that whoever Nitish Kumar wants will get the ticket. Candidates in many assembly constituencies win elections in his name," said Pandey.