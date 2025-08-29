ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Government To Provide Up To Rs 2.10 Lakh To One Woman From Each Family In Bihar For employment

Patna: In a major sop to the women in the poll-bound state, the Bihar government came up with an extensive plan to help them in employment on Friday. One woman from each family would be given the first instalment of Rs 10,000 for it, and their requirements would be assessed to provide an assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The scheme, designated as the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’, was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state capital.

“One woman from every family in the state will be provided Rs 10,000 as the first instalment of economic assistance to start any employment of her choice. We will soon start inviting applications from the women who are interested in starting their own work,” Bihar chief secretary Amrti Lal Meena said while briefing about the cabinet meeting.

Meena added that the transfer of the first instalment under the scheme into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries would start from September. The chief secretary designate, Pratyaya Amrit, who is currently the development commissioner, and several other officers were also present on the occasion.

The state government will assess the further requirements of the beneficiary women, six months after they start their own employment or ventures, and will be provided with an additional help of up to Rs 2 lakh.

“Haat (rural bazaars) and markets would be developed from the villages to cities so that the women could sell their products. The Bihar government will provide this help to women for employment with the aim of increasing the income of the entire family and improving their standard of living,” Meena said.

The rural development department would implement the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in the villages, while the urban development department would oversee it in the cities.