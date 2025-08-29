Nitish Government To Provide Up To Rs 2.10 Lakh To One Woman From Each Family In Bihar For employment

Patna: In a major sop to the women in the poll-bound state, the Bihar government came up with an extensive plan to help them in employment on Friday. One woman from each family would be given the first instalment of Rs 10,000 for it, and their requirements would be assessed to provide an assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.
The scheme, designated as the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’, was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state capital.
“One woman from every family in the state will be provided Rs 10,000 as the first instalment of economic assistance to start any employment of her choice. We will soon start inviting applications from the women who are interested in starting their own work,” Bihar chief secretary Amrti Lal Meena said while briefing about the cabinet meeting.
Meena added that the transfer of the first instalment under the scheme into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries would start from September. The chief secretary designate, Pratyaya Amrit, who is currently the development commissioner, and several other officers were also present on the occasion.
The state government will assess the further requirements of the beneficiary women, six months after they start their own employment or ventures, and will be provided with an additional help of up to Rs 2 lakh.
“Haat (rural bazaars) and markets would be developed from the villages to cities so that the women could sell their products. The Bihar government will provide this help to women for employment with the aim of increasing the income of the entire family and improving their standard of living,” Meena said.
The rural development department would implement the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in the villages, while the urban development department would oversee it in the cities.
Rural development department secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh pointed out that the scheme will create employment on a large scale and also help check the migration of people from Bihar to other states for work.
As per the caste-based survey conducted by the Nitish government in 2023, the total number of families in Bihar is around 2.77 crore, accounting for 13.07 crore population of the state. Around 94.43 lakh families, among them are considered ‘economically poor’ as their total monthly income from all sources is Rs 6,000 or less.
The Nitish government had announced in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in November 2023 that it would provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each of the ‘economically poor’ families to help them start some form of economically productive work.
Though the government has already implemented the scheme for the poor, it has now come up with the new scheme to cover all 2.77 crore families, with women as the focal point.
Nitish has already groomed women as his staunch supporters and vote bank with the help of several development and welfare programmes for them, including 50 per cent reservation in urban and rural self-governance bodies, scholarships to encourage them to study further, and 35 per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs.
The Bihar government has also created over 10 lakh Jeevika self-help groups across the state as clusters to encourage and help in starting various kinds of employment in the rural areas, increased the honorariums given to mid-day meal cooks, who are mostly women, from Rs 1600 to Rs 3300 per month, hiked the social security pension for widows from Rs 400 to Rs 1100 per month, and has implemented total prohibition in the state.
Though there could be questions on the success of prohibition, it has ensured a drop in domestic violence against women by their husbands under the influence of liquor.
