ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Expresses Grief Over Killing Of 3 Migrant Workers From Bihar In J-K

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the killing of three construction workers from the state in J-K.

author img

By PTI

Published : 43 minutes ago

Nitish Expresses Grief Over Killing Of 3 Migrant Workers From Bihar In J-K
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (IANS)

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the killing of three construction workers from Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Seven people, including three migrant workers from Bihar, were killed in a terrorist attack at a construction site in Ganderbal on Sunday night.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Kumar directed the state's resident commissioner in Delhi to make adequate arrangements for transporting the bodies of the three persons to their native villages in Bihar. "The CM has expressed his deep sorrow over the killing of three migrant workers from the state, in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district," it said.

"The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased hailing from the state and also directed officials of the state’s social welfare and labour departments to ensure that family members get other benefits also as per existing provisions," it added.

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the killing of three construction workers from Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Seven people, including three migrant workers from Bihar, were killed in a terrorist attack at a construction site in Ganderbal on Sunday night.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Kumar directed the state's resident commissioner in Delhi to make adequate arrangements for transporting the bodies of the three persons to their native villages in Bihar. "The CM has expressed his deep sorrow over the killing of three migrant workers from the state, in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district," it said.

"The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased hailing from the state and also directed officials of the state’s social welfare and labour departments to ensure that family members get other benefits also as per existing provisions," it added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MIGRANT WORKERS KILLED IN JKBIHAR CM NITISH KUMARBIHAR CM NITISH KUMAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.