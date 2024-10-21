Nitish Expresses Grief Over Killing Of 3 Migrant Workers From Bihar In J-K

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the killing of three construction workers from Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Seven people, including three migrant workers from Bihar, were killed in a terrorist attack at a construction site in Ganderbal on Sunday night.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Kumar directed the state's resident commissioner in Delhi to make adequate arrangements for transporting the bodies of the three persons to their native villages in Bihar. "The CM has expressed his deep sorrow over the killing of three migrant workers from the state, in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district," it said.

"The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased hailing from the state and also directed officials of the state’s social welfare and labour departments to ensure that family members get other benefits also as per existing provisions," it added.