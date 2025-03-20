Nitish Criticises RJD MLA For Bringing Mobile Phone Inside Bihar Assembly

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday criticised an opposition MLA for bringing a mobile phone inside the assembly, asserting that the excessive use of electronic gadgets could "destroy the Earth in 10 years".

Kumar’s comments came during the Question Hour when RJD's Suday Yadav took out his phone to look for facts and figures in support of his submission.

The JD(U) supremo turned towards Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav and said: "When mobile phones are not allowed inside the House, how is this member carrying his handset with him? You must ensure that whoever enters the House with his phone, is made to leave".

An engineering graduate, who is also known to be tech savvy, the septuagenarian CM confessed to having been an avid smartphone user himself, but said, "I have given it up. You too should do the same". "The Earth could be destroyed in 10 years (due to overuse of electronic gadgets),” Kumar said.