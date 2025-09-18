ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Announces Rs 1,000 Unemployment Allowance For Graduates

By Dev Raj

Patna: Chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Thursday, announced an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month for unemployed graduates in the age group of 20 to 25 years, who are not studying but trying for jobs.

The allowance will be provided for a maximum of two years to help them find suitable work. This is an extension of the 'Mukhyamantri Nischay Swayam Sahayata Yojana', under which an intermediate (higher secondary) pass-outs were given similar assistance. The new announcement is expected to be implemented later this month.

“Graduates in the age group of 20 to 25, who are not engaged in studies anywhere, not self-employed, not engaged in any government, private or non-government agency but are making efforts for jobs or employment will be given Rs 1000 per month for maximum two years as ‘Mukhyamantri Nischay Sahayta allowance,” Nitish announced on Thursday morning.

“I hope that the young men and women will use this assistance to gain necessary training and prepare for competitive examinations so as to make their future secure,” he added.

Nitish asserted that the aim of the forward-looking move of the state government is to provide more employment opportunities to the youths, so that they become self-dependent, skilled, employment-oriented and make important contributions to the development of Bihar.

The chief minister pointed out that the priority of his government, which came to power in November 2005, has continuously been to provide government jobs and employment to the maximum number of youths, as well as, make them empowered and capable.

“You all are aware that we have decided to provide government jobs and employment to one crore youths in the next five years. A large number of jobs and employment opportunities would be created in the government and private sectors. We are also developing the skills of the youths so that they could gain jobs or employment,” Nitish added.