Nitish Announces Rs 1,000 Unemployment Allowance For Graduates
The announcement comes a day after Nitish Kumar transferred Rs 802 crore to 16.4 lakh construction workers on Vishwakarma Puja.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST
By Dev Raj
Patna: Chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Thursday, announced an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month for unemployed graduates in the age group of 20 to 25 years, who are not studying but trying for jobs.
The allowance will be provided for a maximum of two years to help them find suitable work. This is an extension of the 'Mukhyamantri Nischay Swayam Sahayata Yojana', under which an intermediate (higher secondary) pass-outs were given similar assistance. The new announcement is expected to be implemented later this month.
“Graduates in the age group of 20 to 25, who are not engaged in studies anywhere, not self-employed, not engaged in any government, private or non-government agency but are making efforts for jobs or employment will be given Rs 1000 per month for maximum two years as ‘Mukhyamantri Nischay Sahayta allowance,” Nitish announced on Thursday morning.
“I hope that the young men and women will use this assistance to gain necessary training and prepare for competitive examinations so as to make their future secure,” he added.
Nitish asserted that the aim of the forward-looking move of the state government is to provide more employment opportunities to the youths, so that they become self-dependent, skilled, employment-oriented and make important contributions to the development of Bihar.
The chief minister pointed out that the priority of his government, which came to power in November 2005, has continuously been to provide government jobs and employment to the maximum number of youths, as well as, make them empowered and capable.
“You all are aware that we have decided to provide government jobs and employment to one crore youths in the next five years. A large number of jobs and employment opportunities would be created in the government and private sectors. We are also developing the skills of the youths so that they could gain jobs or employment,” Nitish added.
The announcement is the latest in a series of sops showered by the Bihar chief minister on various sections of the society over the past three months.
On Wednesday, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, he had transferred Rs 5000 to the bank accounts of over 16 lakh construction workers as assistance for clothing, and also launched the website of ‘Mukhyamantri Pratigya Yojana’ to bring the neglected workers and labourers to the mainstream of the society. The moves coincided with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Similarly, on Tuesday, he waived off the four percent interest on Student Credit Card scheme in which up to Rs 4 lakh is provided to intermediate pass-outs to help them in higher education.
He also increased the number of installments in which the loans could be repaid. The credit, if it is less than Rs 2 lakh, can be returned in 84 monthly installments instead of 60 and if the amount is more than Rs 2 lakh, then it could be returned in 120 monthly installments, instead of 84 installments.
Also, Nitish recently launched a scheme to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 2.10 lakh to one woman from every family of the state to help them start their own ventures.
According to the caste-based survey conducted by the Nitish government in 2023, the total number of families in Bihar is around 2.77 crore, accounting for 13.07 crore population of the state.
The Bihar government has also increased the honorariums given to mid-day meal cooks from Rs 1600 to Rs 3300 per month; hiked the social security pensions from Rs 400 to Rs 1100 per month, hiked the incentives given to over 90,000 ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) and 7,500 Mamata workers engaged in the health sector to Rs 3000 per month and Rs 600 per delivery, respectively.
Nitish also implemented 125 units of free electricity to every household last month, a move that would benefit every family in the state.
