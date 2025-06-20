Nita Ambani Donates Rs 1 Crore To Balkampet Yellamma Temple In Telangana

Balkampet: Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani donated Rs 1 crore to Balkampet Yellamma Temple in Telangana. The amount was deposited in the temple's bank account on Wednesday.
Earlier on April 23, her mother Purnima Dalal and sister Mamata visited the temple and performed special pujas. On this occasion, the then-temple executive officer Krishna explained the uniqueness of the temple and requested them to contribute for the development of the temple.
Thereafter, Nita Ambani decided to donate the amount to the temple. "The interest earned by depositing this amount in a fixed deposit in the bank will be used for daily food," said the temple's in-charge EO Mahender Goud.
Meanwhile, the Kalyana Mahotsavam at Balkampet Yellamma Temple will be held from July 1. The temple authorities are making all the arrangements related to the Ammavari Kalyana Mahotsavam and the chariot festival.
LED screens will be arranged so that the devotees can view the Ammavari Kalyana from all sides. Precautionary measures are being taken to ensure that the manhole covers are closed in the temple premises and that there is no leakage of sewage water.
Also, the necessary water tankers will be made available for those organising food distribution programmes. Sanitation workers will work in three shifts for continuous cleanliness.
CCTV cameras and high-mast lights will be installed. Photo identity cards will be provided to volunteers, as well as special passes for donors and important people. The authorities are making arrangements in full swing to ensure that the devotees do not face any problem.