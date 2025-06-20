ETV Bharat / state

Nita Ambani Donates Rs 1 Crore To Balkampet Yellamma Temple In Telangana

Balkampet: Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani donated Rs 1 crore to Balkampet Yellamma Temple in Telangana. The amount was deposited in the temple's bank account on Wednesday.

Earlier on April 23, her mother Purnima Dalal and sister Mamata visited the temple and performed special pujas. On this occasion, the then-temple executive officer Krishna explained the uniqueness of the temple and requested them to contribute for the development of the temple.

Thereafter, Nita Ambani decided to donate the amount to the temple. "The interest earned by depositing this amount in a fixed deposit in the bank will be used for daily food," said the temple's in-charge EO Mahender Goud.

Meanwhile, the Kalyana Mahotsavam at Balkampet Yellamma Temple will be held from July 1. The temple authorities are making all the arrangements related to the Ammavari Kalyana Mahotsavam and the chariot festival.