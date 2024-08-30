NIT Trichy Students Protest Over Sexual Harassment, Accused Arrested

Trichy: A student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy was allegedly sexually harassed by an electrician in her hostel room following which, a protest broke out in the campus. The accused has been arrested, police said.
Five contractual staff, including the accused had come to the women's hostel to fix a Wi-Fi snag. A student, who was studying in the room at that time, was allegedly sexually exploited by the accused. She ran out of her room and narrated her ordeal to the other students.
She also complained to the hostel warden, who allegedly had blamed her. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Thiruverumbur All-Women Police Station and the girl's parents were informed. Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused, Kathiresan, an electrician and he was arrested. The man was produced before Trichy Sixth Criminal Court and is currently lodged in Trichy Central Jail, police said.
The institute is located near Thiruverumbur in Trichy district and functions under the Union Ministry of Education. It has students from across the country.
The incident sparked outrage among students who gathered in front of the hostel and protested against the hostel warden, who had allegedly dismissed the girl's concerns when she had complained about the incident.
Students have placed a host of demands raising concerns over their safety in the campus. They have demanded to replace the hostel wardens and sought an apology from the three wardens for alleged slander. They have also demanded that any staff who enters the hostel for work should be accompanied by the warden. Also, safety should be ensured when the students are alone, they said.
As part of their protest, students also attempted to block the Trichy-Thanjavur road. Upon being stopped by the police and security guards, students continued to protest in the college premises.
Later, Trichy Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar reached the spot and held talks with the students. Finally, the protest was called off after wardens apologised to the students.
