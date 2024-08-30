ETV Bharat / state

NIT Trichy Students Protest Over Sexual Harassment, Accused Arrested

Trichy: A student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy was allegedly sexually harassed by an electrician in her hostel room following which, a protest broke out in the campus. The accused has been arrested, police said.

Five contractual staff, including the accused had come to the women's hostel to fix a Wi-Fi snag. A student, who was studying in the room at that time, was allegedly sexually exploited by the accused. She ran out of her room and narrated her ordeal to the other students.

She also complained to the hostel warden, who allegedly had blamed her. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Thiruverumbur All-Women Police Station and the girl's parents were informed. Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused, Kathiresan, an electrician and he was arrested. The man was produced before Trichy Sixth Criminal Court and is currently lodged in Trichy Central Jail, police said.

The institute is located near Thiruverumbur in Trichy district and functions under the Union Ministry of Education. It has students from across the country.

The incident sparked outrage among students who gathered in front of the hostel and protested against the hostel warden, who had allegedly dismissed the girl's concerns when she had complained about the incident.