NIT Rourkela Patents Low-Cost Tech To Extract Maximum Power From Solar Panels Under Changing Weather

New Delhi: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, have patented a low-cost technology developed by them to extract maximum power from solar panels under changing weather conditions, according to officials.

The innovation also responds quickly to changes in sunlight and temperature, allowing the system to consistently operate at peak efficiency and avoid any power fluctuations, they said.

Supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the Clean Energy Research Initiative (CERI), the research team has been granted a patent "Method And System For Voltage Sensor-based Maximum Power Point Tracking For Photovoltaic System".

According to Susovon Samanta, Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering, NIT Rourkela, Solar panels produce electricity from sunlight, but the amount of power they generate changes throughout the day due to shifts in temperature and the intensity of sunlight.

To ensure they always produce the most energy possible, solar systems use a technique called Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT). This is a smart system that helps solar panels produce the most electricity possible by adjusting voltage and current based on sunlight and temperature changes.

It consists of a microcontroller that runs the MPPT algorithm, sensors to measure voltage and current, and a DC-DC converter that regulates power flow."The system continuously monitors the solar panel's output and makes minor adjustments to keep it operating at peak efficiency, ensuring minimal energy waste. Traditional MPPT methods can waste energy and respond slowly when weather conditions change. They also require expensive current sensors, making them less affordable for low-cost solar setups," Samanta said.