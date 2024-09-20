Nishant Gangwar Who Was Suffering From Guillain Barre Syndrome Dies

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Kanta Prasad Gangwar, a resident of Mini Bypass Road here, admitted his then 15-year-old sin Nishant Gangwar to SRMS Medical College on July 16, 2016. Nishant was suffering from Guillain Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

The parents went home after admitting Nishant to the hospital. There were many newspaper reports on Nishant but despite that his parents did not even come once to see him at the Medical College. His kin also did not come to meet him. In such a situation, the SRMS Medical College administration took Nishant's responsibility, sources at the SRMS Medical College said.

Since Nishant was suffering from Guillian Barre Syndrome, his hands and legs had weakened. He was unable to walk and unable to lift things, they added.

Nishant died on Friday, eight years after he was admitted to the Medical College. Sources further said that on September 18, Nishant suffered a heart attack and efforts were made to save him, but he passed away. Nishant was 23-years-old when he breathed his last. The authorities at the Medical College have asked the Bareilly District Administration about Nishant's last rites.

What is Guillain Barre Syndrome?

Guillian Barre Syndrome is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis. There is no known cure for Guillian Barre Syndrone.