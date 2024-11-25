Nirva Gives Birth To Four Cubs In Kuno National Park

Sheopur: Nirva, a female cheetah translocated from Namibia, has given birth to four cubs in the Kuno National Park. park authorities said the cubs are healthy. Rajesh Ben, additional director of the public relations department, confirmed the development.

With the four new members, the cheetah count at Kuno stands at 24. The management had confirmed the pregnancy of Nirva a while ago and said she was going to be a mom soon.

Nirva was missing after running away from Kuno for the last 20 days which made headlines. The total area of ​​​​Kuno National Park has increased to 1.8 lakh hectares. Now, preparations are underway to settle cheetahs in the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur district. It is worth noting that on September 17, 2022, cheetahs were translocated from Namibia, in Africa under Project Cheetah.

It might be mentioned that in a significant effort to create a sustainable habitat for the recently introduced cheetahs in Kuno, more chitals—the favourite prey of cheetahs—are being transported from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. This initiative addresses concerns about the survival of the cheetahs, which were brought in from abroad, as wildlife officials work to ensure that food sources in the region are plentiful.

Deputy director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, P K Verma, announced plans to relocate 500 chitals to Kuno National Park. So far, 17 chitals have successfully made the journey, with the remaining animals set to be transferred in the coming weeks. This significant move aims to strengthen biodiversity in Kuno National Park, which is known for its diverse carnivorous population but currently lacks adequate herbivorous animals. Chitals are in abundance at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

"Chitals are essential for the survival and thriving of cheetahs. They reproduce rapidly, akin to goats, and can quickly increase their numbers," Verma explained. The management's goal is to ensure that by enhancing the chital population, the cheetah population can thrive without the need for constant external support.

"Although Kuno National Park has many carnivorous animals, there is a shortage of herbivores. To promote biodiversity, it is essential for all types of animals to be present in the forest, " Verma added.