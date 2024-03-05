Nirmala Sitharaman Targets Lalu Prasad Yadav Over his 'No Family' Remarks Against PM Modi

Patna: Amid the 'Modi ka Parivar' campaign by the BJP leaders in the backdrop of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday March 5 condemned Lalu's statement.

Speaking on the sidelines of her tour to Bihar, Sitharaman said, "BJP has given a befitting reply. What the PM said is right, the entire country considers him as their family. Therefore, it is not right to make such frivolous statements. That too by a person who has spent decades in politics and has been the Chief Minister of the state. If such a senior leader makes such statements then people are disappointed. It is important to maintain dignity in politics."

Lalu's Statement: Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav while speaking during the 'Jan Vishwas rally' in Patna on March 2, had made an objectionable statement about the PM. Lalu said during the rally, "Tell me why you did not have any children in the family. Tell me. You do not have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother passes away, every Hindu shaves his beard and mustache in the mourning. Tell me why you didn't get it shaved?”

PM Hit Back: The very next day of Lalu Prasad's statement, on March 4, PM Modi hit back at the RJD leader at a public meeting in Adilabad, Telangana and called the entire country his family. The PM said, "I say 140 crore countrymen, this is my family. Those who have no one also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. Millions of people in the country consider me as their own. The youth of the country, crores of daughters of the country. Mothers and sisters, this is Modi's family. My India, my family, I am living for you to prove these sentiments with determination."

BJP Launches 'Modi ka Parivar' Campaign: After PM's counterattack on Lalu's statement, BJP started 'Modi ka Parivar' campaign adding the slogan to their social media handles. Many Union ministers and BJP leaders added 'Modi's ka Parivar' to their names in their X profiles. BJP national president JP Nadda was the first to make this change and after that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vaishnav and Anurag Thakur also followed suit.