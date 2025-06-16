Nirmal DCCB Chairman Kidnap Bid Foiled, Assailants Flee After He Jumps Out Of Car

Tupran/Nirmal: In a dramatic turn of events, a bid to kidnap Chikyala Harishkumar, Director of Nirmal District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) and Chairman of Mamada PACS, failed on Sunday morning when he jumped out of a moving car near Tupran toll plaza and escaped.

According to police and locals, at around 2 am on Saturday night, six unidentified men wearing masks, entered Harishkumar's residence at Ponkal village in Nirmal district. Harishkumar stays alone in the village while his family resides in Hyderabad. The men tied Harishkumar with rope and searched his house for cash but found nothing.

A few assailants then forcibly took Harishkumar in their Innova, while the rest followed in another vehicle. They then began calling Harishkumar's close contacts, allegedly demanding ransom money.

Around 6:10 am, when the car reached the Tupran toll plaza, a delay in FASTag scanning created a brief opportunity for Harishkumar who opened the car door and jumped out, drawing the attention of toll staff and passersby. The startled kidnappers crashed into the toll gate and sped away, abandoning their plan. The second vehicle reportedly disappeared from the scene.

Harishkumar immediately called Dial 100, following which police arrived at the spot and shifted Harishkumar to Nirmal, where he was debriefed by Additional SP Upender Reddy. A case has been registered and a manhunt launched to trace the culprits.

Initial investigation suggests that a driver who worked for Harishkumar a decade ago may have orchestrated the crime. Meanwhile, Jagityala MLA Sanjay Kumar met the victim and condemned the incident.