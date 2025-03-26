ETV Bharat / state

Nirbhaya Fund Not Discontinued, 49 Schemes Being Run Under It: Govt

During Question Hour in the Upper House, Annapurna Devi also said that 49 schemes were being run under the Nirbhaya fund.

File Photo: Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 9:50 PM IST

New Delhi: The Nirbhaya Fund has not been discontinued, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Upper House, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi also said 49 schemes were being run under the fund.

One-stop centres, which provide support and assistance under one roof to women affected by violence, are also run through the fund, she added. "More than 49 schemes are being run through the Nirbhaya Fund; the fund has not been discontinued," the minister said.

Devi said Rs 7,713 crore was allocated to different ministries and departments from the Nirbhaya Fund in the 2024-25 fiscal. She added that 76 per cent of the total allocated amount, or Rs 5,846 crore, was spent.

Money from the fund is allocated according to demand, the minister said. "It is demand driven." The government set up the Nirbhaya Fund for the implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women in the country.

