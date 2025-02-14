ETV Bharat / state

The Hunt Ends: Trail & Tracks 'Spider' Satish Took To Commit Heist And Evaded Arrest

By Tapasa Kumar Parida

Bhubaneswar: In a plot straight out of a crime thriller, Satish Reddy, infamously known as ‘Spider Satish,’ was arrested from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday by Odisha Police with the help of their Andhra Pradesh counterparts. He was evading arrest ever since he committed burglary at the house of Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik here on January 25. ETV Bharat traces the track Satish followed to escape arrest till police nabbed him.

This wasn’t Satish's first brush with the law. A year earlier, in October 2023, Satish had struck another house in the same VIP colony, stealing jewelry worth crores. At the time, he left no trace behind, vanishing like a ghost in the night.

Satish was tech savvy and took to google to search for wealthy people with rich assets. At a press conference, Police Commissioner Suresh Devdutt Singh revealed that like most intra-state thieves, Satish used to search for wealthy people and gathered information about their lifestyles before planning the heist. Since he was cunning, he did not leave behind any clue.

Satish Reddy (ETV Bharat)

Soon after a complaint was lodged, the Commissionerate Police launched an exhaustive investigation. Over 400 CCTV cameras were screened and 10,000 phone numbers analysed. The investigation wasn’t confined to Odisha alone as officers fanned to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Maharashtra before finally zeroing in on Satish's hideout in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The Escape Route He Took

After committing the burglary from Patnaik’s house, CCTV footage showed him leaving in an auto at 3 a.m., heading towards Baramunda via the National Highway. But before he boarded an auto, he evaded getting exposed from the nearby CCTV cameras installed on the Ekamra Kanan route. Once he reached Baramunda Bus Terminal, he waited till 5:30 a.m. before taking a taxi to Andhra Pradesh, crossing the Ichapuram toll gate and disappearing near Sompeta railway station.

After scanning CCTV footage from near the railway station in Sompeta where he got down from the car maybe to distract, he walked out from another gate and then again the cameras chased him till he reached his friend's house. From there, he took his friend's vehicle to reach Vizag.

One thing the police noticed as common in all the visuals was a scar between his eyebrows.

The police had its suspect but needed more. Following his trail meticulously, they tracked him down to a flat in Bapuji Nagar, Vizag. But it was not a normal house. Satish was living a life of luxury—complete with a foreign dog, a home gym, and expensive lifestyle items. During investigation police also found Satish owned three flats, one each in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Kerala.