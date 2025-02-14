The Hunt Ends: Trail & Tracks 'Spider' Satish Took To Commit Heist And Evaded Arrest

By Tapasa Kumar Parida
Bhubaneswar: In a plot straight out of a crime thriller, Satish Reddy, infamously known as ‘Spider Satish,’ was arrested from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday by Odisha Police with the help of their Andhra Pradesh counterparts. He was evading arrest ever since he committed burglary at the house of Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik here on January 25. ETV Bharat traces the track Satish followed to escape arrest till police nabbed him.
This wasn’t Satish's first brush with the law. A year earlier, in October 2023, Satish had struck another house in the same VIP colony, stealing jewelry worth crores. At the time, he left no trace behind, vanishing like a ghost in the night.
Satish was tech savvy and took to google to search for wealthy people with rich assets. At a press conference, Police Commissioner Suresh Devdutt Singh revealed that like most intra-state thieves, Satish used to search for wealthy people and gathered information about their lifestyles before planning the heist. Since he was cunning, he did not leave behind any clue.
Soon after a complaint was lodged, the Commissionerate Police launched an exhaustive investigation. Over 400 CCTV cameras were screened and 10,000 phone numbers analysed. The investigation wasn’t confined to Odisha alone as officers fanned to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Maharashtra before finally zeroing in on Satish's hideout in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The Escape Route He Took
After committing the burglary from Patnaik’s house, CCTV footage showed him leaving in an auto at 3 a.m., heading towards Baramunda via the National Highway. But before he boarded an auto, he evaded getting exposed from the nearby CCTV cameras installed on the Ekamra Kanan route. Once he reached Baramunda Bus Terminal, he waited till 5:30 a.m. before taking a taxi to Andhra Pradesh, crossing the Ichapuram toll gate and disappearing near Sompeta railway station.
After scanning CCTV footage from near the railway station in Sompeta where he got down from the car maybe to distract, he walked out from another gate and then again the cameras chased him till he reached his friend's house. From there, he took his friend's vehicle to reach Vizag.
One thing the police noticed as common in all the visuals was a scar between his eyebrows.
The police had its suspect but needed more. Following his trail meticulously, they tracked him down to a flat in Bapuji Nagar, Vizag. But it was not a normal house. Satish was living a life of luxury—complete with a foreign dog, a home gym, and expensive lifestyle items. During investigation police also found Satish owned three flats, one each in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Kerala.
When the police finally nabbed him, they recovered the jewelry Satish had stolen from Patnaik’s house, including a mobile phone and diamond and gold jewelry worth over Rs 1 crore.
In 2023, he had successfully robbed the house of another ARSS officer residing in the same locality in Nayapalli here, and escaped without a trace.
Who is Spider Satish
Satish was working as a driver when he met with an accident and landed in jail in 2010, the year when his crime trail started. After crossing paths with seasoned criminals in the jail, Satish learnt the tricks of theft. By the time he was released, Satish had decided to begin burglary meticulously planning his heists by researching VIP houses through google search.
The name 'Spider' was attached to Satish because of his expertise in scaling walls and balconies with ease. Among the criteria he chose to steal from a particular house was sliding windows, the locks of which he could break easily to enter. He wore masks to evade being captured by CCTV cameras.
As per his own admission, in the previous crimes he committed, he was caught by police after being noticed once for his tattoos, another time while he was on a WhatsApp call and some other times for finger print. This time though the mark on the forehead proved his doom.
Over the years, he has 70 cases registered in his name, including a high-profile theft of seven kg gold from a former MLA’s house in Kerala.
Satish’s arrest revealed that he had two wives. While one stayed with him in Vizag, another resided in his flat in Hyderabad. When police arrested him this time, he was having a good time traveling around the town with his wife.
A Web of Deception and Mastery
Satish quickly adapted and learnt from mistakes. Every time he was caught, he would analyse the flaw and find a new way to avoid detection. From changing his clothing style to using social media apps with disappearing messages, Satish experimented and successfully at that. He was currently using Snapchat to call and message people as a way to avoid being caught.
The Final Arrest
As Satish’s luck ran out, he was caught by Visakhapatnam police and brought to Bhubaneswar, where he was forwarded to court and from there landed in jail. The Commissionerate Police has now applied for a five-day remand to further investigate the case.
Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra confirmed the remand request, stating that Satish would be questioned with permission from the court.
