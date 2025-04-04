AP Cabinet Approves Rs 1.35 Lakh Crore Nippon Steel Plant, New Port

Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved a slew of major decisions focused on industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and rural welfare. Minister for Information and Public Relations, Kolusu Parthasarthy, briefed the media following the Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday.

A major highlight was the green signal given to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited for setting up a massive Rs 1.35 lakh crore steel plant near Vishakhapatnam. The project, to be developed in two phases, will have a total capacity of 17.8 million metric tons and is expected to generate over 61,000 jobs.

In the first phase, the company will invest Rs 55,964 crore to produce 7.3 million tons of steel by January 2029, creating 20,000 jobs. This will be complemented by a Rs 5,816 crore captive port with a cargo capacity of 20.5 million metric tons, generating another 1,000 jobs.

The second phase, to be completed by 2023, includes a Rs 80,000 crore investment for 10.5 million tons of steel and a Rs 5,382 crore port extension, together expected to create 40,000 more jobs.

To ensure efficient water management, the Cabinet approved the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Amravati Jalaharati Corporation, for the Polavaram-Banakacharla water link project. The government aims to expedite the project within four years.

A probe has also been ordered into an unapproved expenditure of Rs 44.6 crore related to the construction of a retaining wall at Vempadu Major under the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme. The Cabinet raised concerns over procedural lapses, as the work received official approval only in 2022.

In a tourism-boosting move, the bar license fee for 3-star hotels has been slashed from Rs 65 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The government assured there would be no revenue loss, as many bars were currently operating without licenses. Other key approvals included ratification of Ugadi awards, a Rs 710 crore HUDCO loan guarantee for AP Power Finance Corporation, and arbitration-based compensation of Rs 742 crore to Navayuga Engineering and Rs 986.17 crore to AP Genco for the Polavaram Hydropower Project.

Additionally, all senior IAS officers have been directed to spend three days in the villages this April to assess basic amenities and submit actionable reports.