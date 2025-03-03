Nipah Virus: Kerala Issues Precautionary Measure Advice In Breeding Season Of Bats

Kozhikkode: The Kerala government has issued precautionary measures against the Nipah virus after research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) team.

The National Institute of Virology's studies showed that the presence of Nipah virus was widespread in bats in the region. Following this, it has been advised to control the spread of the virus during the breeding season of bats. The spread of the virus has been reported in Kerala's Kozhikode district, which has witnessed several outbreaks in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

In 2024, there was a case in Malappuram where a child died due to the Nipah infection. Researchers pointed out that the source of the virus transmission to humans was bats, and outbreaks occurred in the surrounding areas.

Studies said the virus transmission mostly occurs within families and hospitals, which are considered major centers of spread. Doctor T.A.S. Aneesh, the nodal officer of the Nipah Research Institute, said, "Hospitals must adopt preventive measures to reduce the spread. Hospitals need to implement strict guidelines to prevent the infection from spreading further. If symptoms such as high fever, cough, and vomiting are detected, individuals must immediately be quarantined to prevent further transmission."

"The infection, if detected, must be immediately managed by professionals in the hospital, where guidelines for further precautions will be given," Aneesh added.

Another doctor said that this is the season for fruits like mangoes and jackfruit, as the presence of bats in these areas has increased. Nipah virus was first detected in the Perambra region in May 2018, and within two months, at least 18 people lost their lives.