Kerala: 13 'High-Risk' Category People Test Negative For Nipah Virus

Malappuram (Kerala): Close on the heels of the death of a 24-year-old youth due to Nipah virus infection, the Kerala health department on Tuesday confirmed that samples of all 13 individuals who were in the 'high-risk' category have tested negative.

These samples were sent to Kozhikode for testing and have returned negative results. These individuals were identified as being in direct contact with the Nipah virus victim, who hailed from Naduvath

Presently, a comprehensive contact tracing effort has been initiated. According to the deceased's contact list, a total of 175 people were identified within the district. Of whom, 74 are health workers, 126 categorised as primary contacts and 49 secondary contacts. Notably, 104 people on the primary contact list fall into the 'high-risk' category.

Currently, 10 individuals from the contact list are undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. In response to the situation, robust preventive measures are being implemented at the field level to curb the spread of the virus.

A large-scale survey is also underway to detect any potential cases of fever in the affected areas. The present survey is focusing on Vandoor and Thiruvali panchayats. Following the Nipah virus-related death in Naduvath Shantigram of Thiruvali Panchayat, house-to-house inspections have already been conducted in 2,060 homes.