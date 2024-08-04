ETV Bharat / state

Nipah Virus Detected In Bat Samples From Kerala's Malappuram District

author img

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the antibodies were found in six out of 27 fruit bat samples collected within a five-kilometre radius, and all tests of those on the contact list of the infected individual conducted as per Nipah protocol have been negative for the virus so far.

Nipah Virus Detected In Bat Samples From Kerala's Malappuram District
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Thiruvananthapuram: The presence of the Nipah virus has been detected in bat samples collected from Pandikkad in Kerala's Malappuram district, where the death of a 14-year-old boy due to the infection was reported on June 21.

According to Health Minister Veena George, antibodies were found in six out of 27 fruit bat samples collected within a five-kilometre radius. The minister said that all tests of those on the contact list of the infected individual conducted as per Nipah protocol have been negative for the virus so far.

A total of 472 people are on the contact list, and 261 individuals who have completed the mandatory 21-day isolation period have been removed from the list, she added.

Read More

  1. Nipah Outbreak: ICMR Team Arrives In Kozhikode To Take Preventive Measures After Teen Dies
  2. Nipah Outbreak: 7 Test Negative In Malappuram, Kerala Govt Govt Steps Up Measures

Thiruvananthapuram: The presence of the Nipah virus has been detected in bat samples collected from Pandikkad in Kerala's Malappuram district, where the death of a 14-year-old boy due to the infection was reported on June 21.

According to Health Minister Veena George, antibodies were found in six out of 27 fruit bat samples collected within a five-kilometre radius. The minister said that all tests of those on the contact list of the infected individual conducted as per Nipah protocol have been negative for the virus so far.

A total of 472 people are on the contact list, and 261 individuals who have completed the mandatory 21-day isolation period have been removed from the list, she added.

Read More

  1. Nipah Outbreak: ICMR Team Arrives In Kozhikode To Take Preventive Measures After Teen Dies
  2. Nipah Outbreak: 7 Test Negative In Malappuram, Kerala Govt Govt Steps Up Measures

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIPAH VIRUS DETECTED IN BAT SAMPLESNIPAH VIRUS DETECTED IN KERALANIPAH VIRUS DETECTED IN MALAPPURAMNIPAH VIRUS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.