Nipah Outbreak: ICMR Team Arrives In Kozhikode To Take Preventive Measures After Teen Dies

Kozhikode: A team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has reached Kozhikode to take necessary prevention measures after a 14-year-old boy died due to Nipah virus infection yesterday.

The ICMR team consisting four scientists and two technicians, will work closely with the state health department on introducing preventive measures, testing facilities and treatment process.

Currently, a 68-year-old man, who was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College on suspicion of Nipah virus infection, has been admitted to the transit ICU. Notably, his initial test results were negative.

A mobile BSL-3 laboratory will arrive at the Kozhikode Medical College today to make testing easier and provide quicker results. Six persons who were in direct contact with the victim and one resident of the area were tested negative. There are around 330 people in the boy's contact list of whom, 68 are health workers.

Nearly 101 people are included in the high-risk list. Several places of Kerala have been earmarked as high-risk areas due to the Nipah virus outbreak. The restrictions that were imposed in Anakkayam and Pandikkad panchayats will continue for the time being.