Nipah Outbreak: Health Department To Launch Survey In Containment Zones In Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala): The health department of the Kerala Government will initiate a survey on Monday across the containment zones following the confirmation of Nipah infection in Malappuram district. The move comes after an infection was confirmed on Sunday for a 24-year-old youth who died while receiving treatment at a private hospital here.

The deceased was a student in Bengaluru and came home recently to avail treatment for a leg injury. Later, he contracted a fever and consulted doctors at four different hospitals. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed a positive test result after receiving verification from the National Institute of Virology in Pune, following initial positive results from Kozhikode Medical College.

The survey will be conducted by a specialised team comprising Asha workers and local representatives. This effort aims to monitor the health status of residents, identify new cases, and enforce preventive measures within the affected areas.

To prevent the further spread of the outbreak, the Malappuram district administration has imposed restrictions across five wards in two panchayats: Thiruvaly and Mampad. Wards 4, 5, 6, and 7 of Thiruvaly and Ward 7 of Mampad panchayats have been designated as containment zones to curb the potential spread of the virus. Wearing masks is now compulsory in the region.

The district administration is working diligently to manage the situation and prevent further spread of the virus. They urged people not to panic but to remain vigilant. Kerala's latest Nipah outbreak marks the second instance this year, underscoring the state's history of periodic outbreaks, which have occurred with concerning regularity in recent years.