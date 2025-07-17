Suspected Nipah Case Triggers Fear In Kerala, Contact Tracing Intensifies

Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh health scare has gripped Kerala after the son of a deceased Nipah victim from Palakkad has been declared as a suspected case following preliminary screening.

Health Minister Veena George has said the suspected patient was already in isolation as a known contact and that contact tracing and isolation measures have been intensified as a precautionary action.

The preliminary test was conducted at Manjeri Medical College, while confirmatory reports are awaited, the minister said. Authorities have also promised psychological support to the patient's family and others in need.

As of now, 723 people across various districts have been placed under observation due to possible exposure to Nipah. This includes 51 new contacts linked to the current suspected case. The district-wise tally stands at:

Palakkad: 394

Malappuram: 212

Kozhikode: 114

Ernakulam: 2

Thrissur: 1

In Malappuram, 10 persons are in isolation and receiving necessary treatment. So far, 84 samples collected from the district have tested negative. In Palakkad, seven persons are under isolation. Across the state, 38 people are being monitored under the 'highest risk' category, while 142 are in the 'high risk' bracket.

A high-level meeting was chaired by Health Minister Veena George in presence of senior officials from the Health Department, NHM, Medical Education, District Collectors, Police and other departments to assess the situation in the state.

Border Checks In Tamil Nadu

In the wake of the situation, Tamil Nadu has tightened checks at all major border crossings. The Health Department is conducting 24-hour surveillance, especially at the Palakkad-Coimbatore border, following instructions from Coimbatore District Collector Pawan Kumar G Giriyappanavar.

Checkpoints such as Chavadi, Walayar, Meenakshipuram, Govindapuram, Velanthavalam, Gopalapuram, and Anaikatti are now under strict monitoring. Passengers coming from Kerala are being screened for fever and other symptoms. Travel is permitted only after health checks are complete, while personal details of travellers are also being recorded as part of guidelines.

The National Highway between Kerala and Coimbatore has been partially closed, and vehicles are being rerouted through service roads to manage and regulate traffic safely.

A seven-member health team from Coimbatore, led by Special Medical Officer Dr R Pratibha and Madhukkarai Health Inspector MG Rajkumar, is coordinating the inspections in association with the Chavadi Police.

Authorities in both the states have urged the public to remain cautious, follow health advisories, and cooperate with screening and contact tracing efforts.

Also Read

Health Alert In Kerala After Nipah Claims Life In State

Nipah Virus: Kerala Issues Precautionary Measure Advice In Breeding Season Of Bats