Nine Youths From Andhra Stranded In Muscat Reunite With Families After Aviation Minister's Intervention

Srikakulam: At least nine persons from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, who were stranded in Muscat, have safely returned to their native places, thanks to the intervention of Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

As per reports, the workers, hailing from Ichchapuram area, had left for Muscat in search of job but they were allegedly cheated by the company management there and not paid salaries.

Finding no option, the helpless workers contacted their families and expressed their willingness to return back home. Their families immediately approached Minister Naidu and requested his intervention to bring them back safely. In response, Naidu reached out to the workers via a video call, and reassured them that efforts would be made to bring them back home safely.

The Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Muscat, and the TDP NRI wing worked in coordination to provide the workers with accommodation and food during their ordeal. Mumbai airport authorities also were tasked with overseeing their return.