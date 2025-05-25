ETV Bharat / state

Nine-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Bihar's Chapra, All Accused Arrested

Chapra: A nine-year-old girl was gang-raped and murdered by five youths in the Jalalpur police station area of Chapra on Saturday, marking the second such incident in the area within the last 15 days. The accused have been arrested.

According to police, the incident took place when the girl, a Class 5 student, was returning home from school. Five local youths allegedly intercepted her near the school, dragged her into nearby bushes located about 200 metres away, raped her one by one, and then strangled her to death.

The incident triggered panic in the area. Villagers noticed the accused fleeing with their faces covered and raised an alarm. Locals rushed to the scene, identified the girl, and informed her family. Jalalpur police arrived promptly and, with the help of villagers, arrested all five accused.