Nine-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Bihar's Chapra, All Accused Arrested

A minor girl, who was returning from school, was waylaid and taken to nearby bushes. There, she was gang-raped and murdered.

Representational image. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST

Chapra: A nine-year-old girl was gang-raped and murdered by five youths in the Jalalpur police station area of Chapra on Saturday, marking the second such incident in the area within the last 15 days. The accused have been arrested.

According to police, the incident took place when the girl, a Class 5 student, was returning home from school. Five local youths allegedly intercepted her near the school, dragged her into nearby bushes located about 200 metres away, raped her one by one, and then strangled her to death.

The incident triggered panic in the area. Villagers noticed the accused fleeing with their faces covered and raised an alarm. Locals rushed to the scene, identified the girl, and informed her family. Jalalpur police arrived promptly and, with the help of villagers, arrested all five accused.

Senior officers, including Saran DIG Nilesh Kumar, SSP Dr Kumar Ashish, SP (Rural) Shikhar Chaudhary and DSP Rajkumar, reached the spot and launched a detailed investigation. The girl’s body was sent to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also visited the site and collected evidence.

"The accused have been arrested. A speedy trial will be conducted to ensure justice,” SSP Dr Kumar Ashish said. Police have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. The girl’s family is devastated by the incident, while anger and grief prevail among the villagers.

