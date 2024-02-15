Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies of Suspected Cardiac Arrest in Telangana

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 51 minutes ago

Representative image

A 9-year-old boy died of a suspected heart attack in Telangan's Jagtial district on Thursday.

Jagtial (Telangana): A nine-year-old boy died due to a suspected cardiac arrest in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Thursday. The incident took place in Dharur town of the district. The deceased has been identified as Bale Harshit, son of Gangadhar.

According to the deceased’s family members, Harshit along with his family members was returning from Tirupati darshan. On the way, Harshit started vomiting. The family members then took him to a local doctor for treatment. Meanwhile, after reaching home, his health started deteriorating and the family members rushed him to a private hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead.

In August last year, a 9th-class student had died of cardiac arrest in the southern state. That incident took place in Khammam district. In January this year, an 18-year-old student collapsed due to a heart attack while studying in a coaching institute in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The deceased, identified as Raja Madhav Lodhi who was sitting in the middle row, suddenly collapsed. The other students and the teacher rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Raja lived on rent in the Sarvanand Nagar area of Bhanwar Kua police station area. Raja was preparing for the Public Service Commission examination in a private coaching institute.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Odisha: Driver Saves 60 Passengers by Stopping Vehicle Before Heart Attack
  2. Uttarakhand: Poet suffers heart attack while performing on stage, dies
  3. Haryana: Man playing Hanuman in Ramlila dies of heart attack on stage

TAGGED:

TelanganaHeart attackCardiac arrest9 year old

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.