Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies of Suspected Cardiac Arrest in Telangana

Jagtial (Telangana): A nine-year-old boy died due to a suspected cardiac arrest in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Thursday. The incident took place in Dharur town of the district. The deceased has been identified as Bale Harshit, son of Gangadhar.

According to the deceased’s family members, Harshit along with his family members was returning from Tirupati darshan. On the way, Harshit started vomiting. The family members then took him to a local doctor for treatment. Meanwhile, after reaching home, his health started deteriorating and the family members rushed him to a private hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead.

In August last year, a 9th-class student had died of cardiac arrest in the southern state. That incident took place in Khammam district. In January this year, an 18-year-old student collapsed due to a heart attack while studying in a coaching institute in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The deceased, identified as Raja Madhav Lodhi who was sitting in the middle row, suddenly collapsed. The other students and the teacher rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Raja lived on rent in the Sarvanand Nagar area of Bhanwar Kua police station area. Raja was preparing for the Public Service Commission examination in a private coaching institute.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More