Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies As Younger Brother Accidentally Fires Air Gun In Karnataka

Sirsi: A nine-year-old boy died after his younger brother accidently fired an air gun at Sirsi in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Friday.

The victim's younger brother, aged seven, fired from an air gun owned by Nitish Gowda who was holding it to guard his areca garden of Somanalli and Ganapathi Hegde, from monkeys. Police said Basappa Undiyar fired from the air gun killing his elder son Kariyappa on the spot.

The deceased and his brother hail from Haveri, police said. On Friday morning, Nitish had arrived for work and went to Hegde's residence. Three children, playing in the garden, ran towards Nitish. In the meantime. Basappa accidentally pulled the trigger of the gun held by Nitish. The bullet hit Kariyappa in his chest as a result of which he died on the spot.