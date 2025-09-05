Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies As Younger Brother Accidentally Fires Air Gun In Karnataka

The victim's brother fired from an air gun held by the caretaker of an areca garden in Uttara Kannada district's Sirsi.
Sirsi: A nine-year-old boy died after his younger brother accidently fired an air gun at Sirsi in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Friday.
The victim's younger brother, aged seven, fired from an air gun owned by Nitish Gowda who was holding it to guard his areca garden of Somanalli and Ganapathi Hegde, from monkeys. Police said Basappa Undiyar fired from the air gun killing his elder son Kariyappa on the spot.
The deceased and his brother hail from Haveri, police said. On Friday morning, Nitish had arrived for work and went to Hegde's residence. Three children, playing in the garden, ran towards Nitish. In the meantime. Basappa accidentally pulled the trigger of the gun held by Nitish. The bullet hit Kariyappa in his chest as a result of which he died on the spot.
Ganapathi said he was not in his house when the incident occurred. "Everyday those three children come to our house to play. They partake snacks given by my mother and then leave for school. Since it was a holiday today, they came to our house at 9 am".
Ganapathi said he had hired Nitish to guard his areca garden from monkeys. "Nitish had come to our house to deposit mobile currency. At the time, the boys rushed towards him. One of them pulled the trigger of the gun held by Nitish as a result of which his brother was killed," he added.
Additional SP Jagadish said the CCTV footage of the area is being scanned. He said the body of the deceased was sent to hospital for postmortem. DSP Geeta Patil, CPI Shashikant Verma and PSI Santosh Kumar visited the spot for probe, he said.
