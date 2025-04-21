Nine Women Take Lead With Indian Army's Efforts To Run Komo's Cafe

Tezpur: A group of nine women members have set an example of self-reliance in Jemithang, the last village on the Indo-China border in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Komo's Cafe shines in the border villages with the main goal of self-reliant India and example of women's empowerment.

The women have been able to become self-sufficient by making their own products that are not usually available in the border area. These women have started the cafe with the help of the Indian Army.

The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army has provided necessary facilities, food preparation equipment and training to several entrepreneurial women of Jemithang. Yehmotsorgyeling self-help group have a total of nine women.

Among the members is Teswang Chonzom, who studied till Standard five and is a housewife. Her colleagues are Tenzing Sering, Dechin Pema, Karma Derma, Pema Choton, Lobsong Pema, Jow Tsomu, Wanchu Drama and Yenchen. Yehmotsorgyeling is a small village in Jemithang, and the self-help group is named after the village.

Teswang Chonzom, a worker of the cafe, said, "We are running this cafe with the help of the Indian Army after receiving training. The Army has provided us with ovens, refrigerators, bakery items, chairs and tables." Earlier, we were the only housewives in the house. Now we buy our own goods from Lumla market and manufacture them here.

"We have a total of nine women, three of us stay in a month, and we save the money from the sale, and each of us gets our remuneration with that money," she said. Three women in the group run the cafe for one month, three others for the second and the remaining three others the following month.

"We welcome tourists to come to Jemithang, but in our area, along with a communication system, the mobile phone network is quite low except in certain places," the worker said.

Area of ​​Jemithang: Jemithang is a revenue circle in the Lumla sub-division of Tawang district. According to the 2011 census, it has a population of 2,498 and 18 villages. To the south of it, Jemithang and Dudunghar together comprise a community development block. Jemithang's border with Tibet, along the Namka-Chu and Sumdorong-Chu valleys, is located near the disputed area with China.

The Indian Army has been providing such facilities to the locals in this village under the Vibrant Village Program of the Centre. The Army has been providing drinking water and agricultural commodities under this programme.

What is Vibrant Village?

Vibrant Village is a special program run by the Centre. The amount to be borne by it was fixed in the Union Budget in Border villages on the north coast of the country are covered as these villages had poor communication facilities, and special funds are allocated by the Centre for their development.

The program was launched by Home Minister Amit Shah on April 10, 2023, from Kibetu, a remote village on the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. The program is divided into a total of 46 blocks and four in the border states, and one in the Union Territory. Arunachal Pradesh is among the states under the Vibrant Village. Out of a total of 662 villages, 455 villages in 11 districts of Arunachal Pradesh alone are covered.