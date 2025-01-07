ETV Bharat / state

Nine RSS Workers Sentenced To Life For 2005 Murder Of CPI(M) Worker In Kerala

Kannur: Nine RSS workers were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Thalassery on Tuesday for the murder of a CPI(M) worker in this north Kerala district 19 years ago.

Rijith Sankaran, a 25-year-old CPI(M) member from Kannapuram Chunda, was attacked and killed near a temple in Chunda on October 3, 2005, allegedly by RSS workers during a period of political tension between the two parties in the area.

Rijith was walking home when the accused, armed with weapons, ambushed him and his friends near a well. Three of his friends were injured in the attack.