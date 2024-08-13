ETV Bharat / state

Nine OGWs Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua: Police

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the module was busted by arresting nine members during the invesgigation of successful operation in Gandoh resulting in the killing of three foreign terrorist and on the basis of intelligence leads, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have made a significant breakthrough in the on-going efforts to counter terrorist activities and disrupt the terrorist network by busting a module taking eight members of the Over Ground Workers module into custody in Kathua district.

In a press statement, a police spokesperson said that the module was busted subsequent to successful operation in Gandoh resulting in the killing of three foreign terrorist and on the basis of intelligence leads provided by centre agencies followed by investigation by Police.

The module, apparently the main one, is behind the recent infiltration that has resulted in increased terrorist activities and terrorist movements in upper reaches of Doda, Udhampur and Kathua as per police.

“The kingpins of the module in active collusion with terrorist handlers across the border, played crucial role in receiving the foreign terrorists after their illegal and surreptitious entry into India in the Samba- Kathua sector. The module besides providing initial shelter, food and other minor logistics was also responsible for guiding them to the upper reaches of the mountains and jungles of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda districts around Kilash mountain which is at the center of tri-junction of these three districts,” it added.

Police said that the members of module “have confirmed that the three terrorists killed at Gandoh encounter had taken the help of the module in hiding and travelling without being detected till they reached the upper reaches”.

“While the kingpin has been identified to be Mohd Lateef alias Haji Lateef, 08 other members of the module have been taken into custody as enemy agents,” claimed police.

Police said that more than 50 persons living in temporary Dhokes (Summer Kutcha huts) in the upper reaches and mountains for purposes of grazing of livestock have been investigated for coming in contact with the foreign terrorists for either providing food, shelter or communication help adding “only a few did not report to the Police and some have accepted money from the terrorists”.

