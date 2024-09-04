ETV Bharat / state

Nine Naxalites Carrying Total Bounty Of Rs 59 Lakh Killed In Joint Operation In Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Nine Naxalites, including six women cadres, all carrying rewards on their heads, were killed in a joint operation undertaken by security forces in the forests of the bordering areas of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada and Bijapur districts, police said on Wednesday.

An exchange of fire took place between police and the Naxalites in Lohagaon Purangel Andri areas. In a search operation that followed, bodies of nine armed Naxalites were recovered from different places, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dantewada Kamlochan Kashyap said. Also, several arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

"After this operation, there is fear among the Naxalites of West Bastar and Darbha Division, which are considered their strongholds. This is a strong blow on the Naxalites by the security forces," he added.

Among the deceased Naxalites include Randhir, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, who carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, Kumari Shanti, PL member, Sushila Madkam, ACM, Gangi Muchaki, Katekalyan Area Committee member, Kosa Madvi, Malangir Area Committee party member, Lalita, DVCM Suraksha Dalam member and Kavita, Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Guard. All these Naxalites carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh on their heads. Also, Hidme Mankam, DVCM Security Squad Member and Kamlesh, Platoon Member, both carrying rewards of Rs 2 lakh each were killed in the operation.