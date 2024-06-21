Nine Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: In a major success to the security forces in the ongoing anti-Naxal offensive in Chhattisgarh, security forces have arrested nine Naxalites in Bijapur district of the state, an official said.

It is learnt that the arrests were made under Usur police station area during an anti-Naxal operation. During the operation, as the police noticed some suspicious persons, the search team went ahead and challenged the suspects. On being challenged by the police, the suspects started running away from the spot but were chased by the police and arrested subsequently, a police official said. The arrest of 9 Naxalites together is being seen as a big success for the police.

When the police interrogated the arrested Naxalites and identified them, it was found that all of them were hardcore Maoists. One of the naxalites caught is a member of Usur LOS on whom the government has announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh as per an official. The remaining eight Maoists have been active in naxal activities in different police station areas for a long time. Their work in the naxal organization was to put up banners and posters, block roads and keep track of the movement of forces, police said. Senior police officers are likely to interrogate the naxalites for further leads.

Pertinently, security forces last week arrested four Naxalites, including one carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh during a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Security forces also recovered explosives, banned Naxalite pamphlets and posters from them. The Naxalites were arrested by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Bijapur, Bhairamgarh and Mirtur Police and the Armed Force during a combing operation.