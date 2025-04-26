ETV Bharat / state

Nine-Month-Old Infant Perishes In Rajasthan's Sirohi Hut Fire

Police reach the spot as villagers gather after a nine-month-old infant died of severe burns in a hut fire in Jhankar village, Rajasthan, on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Sirohi: In a tragic incident, a nine-month-old child died of burns after a hut built on a farm in Jhankar village under the Pindwara police station area suddenly caught fire.

Pindwara police station in-charge Bhavani Singh said the hut caught fire on Saturday afternoon. At the time, two children were inside the hut while their mother was washing clothes nearby in the field.

When the mother noticed the fire, she immediately ran and managed to rescue one child. However, the nine-month-old infant became trapped inside and was engulfed in flames.

Upon receiving information, the Pindwara police reached the spot and alerted the fire brigade. Although the fire brigade brought the blaze under control, the hut had already been reduced to ashes.