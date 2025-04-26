ETV Bharat / state

Nine-Month-Old Infant Perishes In Rajasthan's Sirohi Hut Fire

In a heart-rending incident, a nine-month-old boy died due to severe burns after a fire engulfed a hut when no one was present inside.

ss
Police reach the spot as villagers gather after a nine-month-old infant died of severe burns in a hut fire in Jhankar village, Rajasthan, on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST

1 Min Read

Sirohi: In a tragic incident, a nine-month-old child died of burns after a hut built on a farm in Jhankar village under the Pindwara police station area suddenly caught fire.

Pindwara police station in-charge Bhavani Singh said the hut caught fire on Saturday afternoon. At the time, two children were inside the hut while their mother was washing clothes nearby in the field.

When the mother noticed the fire, she immediately ran and managed to rescue one child. However, the nine-month-old infant became trapped inside and was engulfed in flames.

Upon receiving information, the Pindwara police reached the spot and alerted the fire brigade. Although the fire brigade brought the blaze under control, the hut had already been reduced to ashes.

The nine-month-old victim, Chinga, son of Motilal from Mukawas Jhankar, died in the accident. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.

Prima facie, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a spark from a stove.

At the time of the incident, the infant’s father, Motilal, had gone for labour work, while the mother was washing clothes nearby. The fire spread rapidly, destroying all the household items kept inside the hut.

Read more: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mount Abu Forest, Armed Forces Swing Into Action

Sirohi: In a tragic incident, a nine-month-old child died of burns after a hut built on a farm in Jhankar village under the Pindwara police station area suddenly caught fire.

Pindwara police station in-charge Bhavani Singh said the hut caught fire on Saturday afternoon. At the time, two children were inside the hut while their mother was washing clothes nearby in the field.

When the mother noticed the fire, she immediately ran and managed to rescue one child. However, the nine-month-old infant became trapped inside and was engulfed in flames.

Upon receiving information, the Pindwara police reached the spot and alerted the fire brigade. Although the fire brigade brought the blaze under control, the hut had already been reduced to ashes.

The nine-month-old victim, Chinga, son of Motilal from Mukawas Jhankar, died in the accident. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.

Prima facie, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a spark from a stove.

At the time of the incident, the infant’s father, Motilal, had gone for labour work, while the mother was washing clothes nearby. The fire spread rapidly, destroying all the household items kept inside the hut.

Read more: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mount Abu Forest, Armed Forces Swing Into Action

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRE BROKE OUT IN A HUTFIRE INCIDENT IN SIROHIHUT BURNT BY SPARK OF FIRENINE MONTH OLD DIES IN FIREINFANT PERISHES IN HUT FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.