Nine-Month-Old Infant Perishes In Rajasthan's Sirohi Hut Fire

Sirohi: In a tragic incident, a nine-month-old child died of burns after a hut built on a farm in Jhankar village under the Pindwara police station area suddenly caught fire.
Pindwara police station in-charge Bhavani Singh said the hut caught fire on Saturday afternoon. At the time, two children were inside the hut while their mother was washing clothes nearby in the field.
When the mother noticed the fire, she immediately ran and managed to rescue one child. However, the nine-month-old infant became trapped inside and was engulfed in flames.
Upon receiving information, the Pindwara police reached the spot and alerted the fire brigade. Although the fire brigade brought the blaze under control, the hut had already been reduced to ashes.
The nine-month-old victim, Chinga, son of Motilal from Mukawas Jhankar, died in the accident. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.
Prima facie, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a spark from a stove.
At the time of the incident, the infant’s father, Motilal, had gone for labour work, while the mother was washing clothes nearby. The fire spread rapidly, destroying all the household items kept inside the hut.
